ZKsync Staked ETH (ZKETH) Tokenomics

Discover key insights into ZKsync Staked ETH (ZKETH), including its token supply, distribution model, and real-time market data.


ZKsync Staked ETH (ZKETH) Information

zkETH is a native ETH LST that delivers DeFi’s highest ETH staking yield to the Elastic Chain's users and builders. By minting zkETH, users gain access to the yields available to apxETH holders on Ethereum mainnet—without leaving the Elastic Chain. zkETH is an “index token” designed to appreciate in value against ETH over time. When users withdraw back to ETH, the accumulated yield is included automatically. No need to track rebases or wrap tokens—just use zkETH in DeFi on the Elastic Chain as you normally would.

Official Website:
https://zksync.dinero.xyz/

ZKsync Staked ETH (ZKETH) Tokenomics & Price Analysis

Explore key tokenomics and price data for ZKsync Staked ETH (ZKETH), including market cap, supply details, FDV, and price history. Understand the token's current value and market position at a glance.

Market Cap:
$ 27.68K
$ 27.68K
Total Supply:
$ 7.13
$ 7.13
Circulating Supply:
$ 7.13
$ 7.13
FDV (Fully Diluted Valuation):
$ 27.68K
$ 27.68K
All-Time High:
$ 3,891.21
$ 3,891.21
All-Time Low:
$ 1,443.0
$ 1,443.0
Current Price:
$ 3,882.1
$ 3,882.1

ZKsync Staked ETH (ZKETH) Tokenomics: Key Metrics Explained and Use Cases

Understanding the tokenomics of ZKsync Staked ETH (ZKETH) is essential for analyzing its long-term value, sustainability, and potential.

Key Metrics and How They Are Calculated:

Total Supply:

The maximum number of ZKETH tokens that have been or will ever be created.

Circulating Supply:

The number of tokens currently available on the market and in public hands.

Max Supply:

The hard cap on how many ZKETH tokens can exist in total.

FDV (Fully Diluted Valuation):

Calculated as current price × max supply, giving a projection of total market cap if all tokens are in circulation.

Inflation Rate:

Reflects how fast new tokens are introduced, affecting scarcity and long-term price movement.

Why Do These Metrics Matter for Traders?

High circulating supply = greater liquidity.

Limited max supply + low inflation = potential for long-term price appreciation.

Transparent token distribution = better trust in the project and lower risk of centralized control.

High FDV with low current market cap = possible overvaluation signals.

Now that you understand ZKETH's tokenomics, explore ZKETH token's live price!

ZKETH Price Prediction

Want to know where ZKETH might be heading? Our ZKETH price prediction page combines market sentiment, historical trends, and technical indicators to provide a forward-looking view.

Buy crypto with just 1 USDT: Your easiest way to crypto!

Disclaimer

Tokenomics data on this page is from third-party sources. MEXC does not guarantee its accuracy. Please conduct thorough research before investing.