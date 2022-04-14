ZkTsunami (:ZKT:) Tokenomics Discover key insights into ZkTsunami (:ZKT:), including its token supply, distribution model, and real-time market data. Currency USD

ZkTsunami (:ZKT:) Information
Official Website: https://www.zktsunami.io/

ZkTsunami (:ZKT:) Tokenomics & Price Analysis Explore key tokenomics and price data for ZkTsunami (:ZKT:), including market cap, supply details, FDV, and price history. Understand the token's current value and market position at a glance. Market Cap: $ 0.00 $ 0.00 $ 0.00 Total Supply: $ 5.00M $ 5.00M $ 5.00M Circulating Supply: $ 0.00 $ 0.00 $ 0.00 FDV (Fully Diluted Valuation): $ 41.96K $ 41.96K $ 41.96K All-Time High: $ 2.48 $ 2.48 $ 2.48 All-Time Low: $ 0.00465441 $ 0.00465441 $ 0.00465441 Current Price: $ 0.00839208 $ 0.00839208 $ 0.00839208 Learn more about ZkTsunami (:ZKT:) price

ZkTsunami (:ZKT:) Tokenomics: Key Metrics Explained and Use Cases Understanding the tokenomics of ZkTsunami (:ZKT:) is essential for analyzing its long-term value, sustainability, and potential. Key Metrics and How They Are Calculated: Total Supply: The maximum number of :ZKT: tokens that have been or will ever be created. Circulating Supply: The number of tokens currently available on the market and in public hands. Max Supply: The hard cap on how many :ZKT: tokens can exist in total. FDV (Fully Diluted Valuation): Calculated as current price × max supply, giving a projection of total market cap if all tokens are in circulation. Inflation Rate: Reflects how fast new tokens are introduced, affecting scarcity and long-term price movement. Why Do These Metrics Matter for Traders? High circulating supply = greater liquidity. Limited max supply + low inflation = potential for long-term price appreciation. Transparent token distribution = better trust in the project and lower risk of centralized control. High FDV with low current market cap = possible overvaluation signals. Now that you understand :ZKT:'s tokenomics, explore :ZKT: token's live price!

:ZKT: Price Prediction
Want to know where :ZKT: might be heading? Our :ZKT: price prediction page combines market sentiment, historical trends, and technical indicators to provide a forward-looking view.

