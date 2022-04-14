ZkTsunami (:ZKT:) Tokenomics

Discover key insights into ZkTsunami (:ZKT:), including its token supply, distribution model, and real-time market data.
ZkTsunami (:ZKT:) Information

Official Website:
https://www.zktsunami.io/

ZkTsunami (:ZKT:) Tokenomics & Price Analysis

Explore key tokenomics and price data for ZkTsunami (:ZKT:), including market cap, supply details, FDV, and price history. Understand the token's current value and market position at a glance.

Market Cap:
$ 0.00
Total Supply:
$ 5.00M
Circulating Supply:
$ 0.00
FDV (Fully Diluted Valuation):
$ 41.96K
All-Time High:
$ 2.48
All-Time Low:
$ 0.00465441
Current Price:
$ 0.00839208
ZkTsunami (:ZKT:) Tokenomics: Key Metrics Explained and Use Cases

Understanding the tokenomics of ZkTsunami (:ZKT:) is essential for analyzing its long-term value, sustainability, and potential.

Key Metrics and How They Are Calculated:

Total Supply:

The maximum number of :ZKT: tokens that have been or will ever be created.

Circulating Supply:

The number of tokens currently available on the market and in public hands.

Max Supply:

The hard cap on how many :ZKT: tokens can exist in total.

FDV (Fully Diluted Valuation):

Calculated as current price × max supply, giving a projection of total market cap if all tokens are in circulation.

Inflation Rate:

Reflects how fast new tokens are introduced, affecting scarcity and long-term price movement.

Why Do These Metrics Matter for Traders?

High circulating supply = greater liquidity.

Limited max supply + low inflation = potential for long-term price appreciation.

Transparent token distribution = better trust in the project and lower risk of centralized control.

High FDV with low current market cap = possible overvaluation signals.

Now that you understand :ZKT:'s tokenomics, explore :ZKT: token's live price!

