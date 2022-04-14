ZO Perpetuals LP Token (ZLP) Tokenomics Discover key insights into ZO Perpetuals LP Token (ZLP), including its token supply, distribution model, and real-time market data. Currency USD

ZO Perpetuals LP Token (ZLP) Information ZO is the first intelligent perpetual protocol that aims to bring AI-assisted perpetual trading to all DeFi users. On top of edge-cutting technology that guarantees you security, transparency, performance and best pricing, ZO comes with intelligent AI agents that can offer you personalized trading advices and help you manage your portfolio based on your risk preference. The ZO Liquidity Provider (ZLP) Pool is a liquidity pool that acts as the counterparty to traders on the ZO Perpetuals exchange. Traders borrow tokens from the pool to open leveraged positions on the platform. Official Website: https://app.zofinance.io Buy ZLP Now!

ZO Perpetuals LP Token (ZLP) Tokenomics & Price Analysis
Explore key tokenomics and price data for ZO Perpetuals LP Token (ZLP), including market cap, supply details, FDV, and price history. Understand the token's current value and market position at a glance.

Market Cap: $ 0.00
Total Supply: $ 430.91K
Circulating Supply: $ 0.00
FDV (Fully Diluted Valuation): $ 602.29K
All-Time High: $ 3.67
All-Time Low: $ 0.546942
Current Price: $ 1.4

ZO Perpetuals LP Token (ZLP) Tokenomics: Key Metrics Explained and Use Cases Understanding the tokenomics of ZO Perpetuals LP Token (ZLP) is essential for analyzing its long-term value, sustainability, and potential. Key Metrics and How They Are Calculated: Total Supply: The maximum number of ZLP tokens that have been or will ever be created. Circulating Supply: The number of tokens currently available on the market and in public hands. Max Supply: The hard cap on how many ZLP tokens can exist in total. FDV (Fully Diluted Valuation): Calculated as current price × max supply, giving a projection of total market cap if all tokens are in circulation. Inflation Rate: Reflects how fast new tokens are introduced, affecting scarcity and long-term price movement. Why Do These Metrics Matter for Traders? High circulating supply = greater liquidity. Limited max supply + low inflation = potential for long-term price appreciation. Transparent token distribution = better trust in the project and lower risk of centralized control. High FDV with low current market cap = possible overvaluation signals. Now that you understand ZLP's tokenomics, explore ZLP token's live price!

