What is ZOA AI (ZOA)

ZOA AI is a groundbreaking project centered around an autonomous AI agent with a bunny girl personality operating in a "WEB3 café" setting. The project combines advanced AI technology with blockchain innovation, offering users unique and interactive experiences. ZOA autonomously manages her social media presence, engaging directly with users, and generates high-quality images using a LoRA model specifically trained on her reference. A unique tipping feature allows users to send $ZOA directly to her wallet, prompting her to interact and perform dances. The project is actively promoted through vibrant content on TikTok and Instagram and features multi-platform live streaming on X (formerly Twitter), Twitch, and YouTube, enabling real-time interactions with ZOA. The $ZOA token powers this ecosystem, granting holders access to exclusive AI-driven utilities while fostering engagement within the WEB3 community.

