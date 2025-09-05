What is Zodium (ZODI)

Zodium is a ''Play to Earn'' project based on animated 3D character NFT, created by the former co-founder of LINE FRIENDs and its members. The ancient oriental legends of the 12 zodiac animals and the 12 star signs are the fundamental concept of Zodium.

People Also Ask: Other Questions About Zodium (ZODI) How much is Zodium (ZODI) worth today? The live ZODI price in USD is 0 USD , updated in real-time with the latest market data. What is the current ZODI to USD price? $ 0 . Check out The current price of ZODI to USD is. Check out MEXC Converter for accurate token conversion. What is the market cap of Zodium? The market cap for ZODI is $ 28.45K USD . Market cap = current price × circulating supply. It indicates the token's total market value and ranking. What is the circulating supply of ZODI? The circulating supply of ZODI is 362.05M USD . What was the all‑time high (ATH) price of ZODI? ZODI achieved an ATH price of 0.731751 USD . What was the all‑time low (ATL) price of ZODI? ZODI saw an ATL price of 0 USD . What is the trading volume of ZODI? The Live 24‑hour trading volume for ZODI is -- USD . Will ZODI go higher this year? ZODI might go higher this year depending on market conditions and project developments. Check out ZODI price prediction for a more in-depth analysis.

