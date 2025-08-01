Zodor Price (ZOD)
Zodor (ZOD) is currently trading at 0.00115456 USD with a market cap of $ 115.46K USD. ZOD to USD price is updated in real-time.
During today, the price change of Zodor to USD was $ 0.
In the past 30 days, the price change of Zodor to USD was $ +0.0004032776.
In the past 60 days, the price change of Zodor to USD was $ +0.0001755383.
In the past 90 days, the price change of Zodor to USD was $ 0.
|Period
|Change (USD)
|Change (%)
|Today
|$ 0
|--
|30 Days
|$ +0.0004032776
|+34.93%
|60 Days
|$ +0.0001755383
|+15.20%
|90 Days
|$ 0
|--
Discover the latest price analysis of Zodor: 24h Low & High, ATH and daily changes:
--
--
+11.82%
Dive into the market statistics: market cap, 24h volume, and supply:
The Zodor project is a next-generation platform focused on tokenizing real-world assets (RWAs). It empowers startups, energy projects, and established businesses to raise capital by turning their holdings into secure digital tokens. Backed by a privacy-enabled blockchain, AI-driven business validation, and a strong compliance framework, Zodor democratizes investment access for both retail and institutional investors.
|1 ZOD to VND
₫30.3822464
|1 ZOD to AUD
A$0.001789568
|1 ZOD to GBP
￡0.00086592
|1 ZOD to EUR
€0.0010044672
|1 ZOD to USD
$0.00115456
|1 ZOD to MYR
RM0.0049299712
|1 ZOD to TRY
₺0.046932864
|1 ZOD to JPY
¥0.173184
|1 ZOD to ARS
ARS$1.5837561344
|1 ZOD to RUB
₽0.09294208
|1 ZOD to INR
₹0.1010009088
|1 ZOD to IDR
Rp18.9272100864
|1 ZOD to KRW
₩1.6215679744
|1 ZOD to PHP
₱0.0670683904
|1 ZOD to EGP
￡E.0.0561462528
|1 ZOD to BRL
R$0.006465536
|1 ZOD to CAD
C$0.0015932928
|1 ZOD to BDT
৳0.141087232
|1 ZOD to NGN
₦1.7680816384
|1 ZOD to UAH
₴0.0482375168
|1 ZOD to VES
Bs0.14201088
|1 ZOD to CLP
$1.12338688
|1 ZOD to PKR
Rs0.3275255808
|1 ZOD to KZT
₸0.6264527104
|1 ZOD to THB
฿0.0379157504
|1 ZOD to TWD
NT$0.0345444352
|1 ZOD to AED
د.إ0.0042372352
|1 ZOD to CHF
Fr0.0009351936
|1 ZOD to HKD
HK$0.0090517504
|1 ZOD to MAD
.د.م0.010564224
|1 ZOD to MXN
$0.0218558208
|1 ZOD to PLN
zł0.0043180544
|1 ZOD to RON
лв0.0051262464
|1 ZOD to SEK
kr0.0113262336
|1 ZOD to BGN
лв0.0019742976
|1 ZOD to HUF
Ft0.40496192
|1 ZOD to CZK
Kč0.0248692224
|1 ZOD to KWD
د.ك0.00035329536
|1 ZOD to ILS
₪0.0039370496