Zofinity Price (ZO)
--
+7.24%
+5.72%
+5.72%
Zofinity (ZO) real-time price is $0.13048. Over the past 24 hours, ZO traded between a low of $ 0.121658 and a high of $ 0.130487, showing active market volatility. ZO's all-time high price is $ 0.134735, while its all-time low price is $ 0.10212.
In terms of short-term performance, ZO has changed by -- over the past hour, +7.24% over 24 hours, and +5.72% in the past 7 days. This provides you with a quick overview of its latest price trends and market dynamics on MEXC.
The current Market Cap of Zofinity is $ 99.06K, with a 24-hour trading volume of --. The circulating supply of ZO is 759.18K, with a total supply of 2000000.0. Its Fully Diluted Valuation (FDV) is $ 260.96K.
During today, the price change of Zofinity to USD was $ +0.0088139.
In the past 30 days, the price change of Zofinity to USD was $ 0.
In the past 60 days, the price change of Zofinity to USD was $ 0.
In the past 90 days, the price change of Zofinity to USD was $ 0.
|Period
|Change (USD)
|Change (%)
|Today
|$ +0.0088139
|+7.24%
|30 Days
|$ 0
|--
|60 Days
|$ 0
|--
|90 Days
|$ 0
|--
ZO Token is a digital asset that supports a staking and GameFi ecosystem with a farming theme. The project allows users to deposit stablecoins and earn ZO tokens as rewards. Its objective is to combine decentralized finance (DeFi) mechanisms with gamified elements, making staking both accessible and community-oriented. Core Mechanism Users can deposit stablecoins into the platform’s staking pools. In return, they receive ZO tokens through weekly reward distributions. This system is designed to provide predictable incentives while maintaining transparency in allocation. The farming theme enables participants to visualize their contributions as part of a shared virtual farm, where everyone takes part in the collective distribution of tokens. Token Utility ZO serves as the native utility token within the ecosystem. It is used for staking rewards, community participation, and governance. Future plans include expanding ZO’s role across GameFi features, NFT integrations, and additional DeFi applications. Reward Distribution The project adopts a structured emission schedule instead of short-term high-yield models. Rewards are distributed weekly, allowing users to understand when and how they will receive tokens. This system emphasizes fairness, as rewards are proportional to each participant’s staking contribution.
