Zofinity (ZO) Information

ZO Token is a digital asset that supports a staking and GameFi ecosystem with a farming theme. The project allows users to deposit stablecoins and earn ZO tokens as rewards. Its objective is to combine decentralized finance (DeFi) mechanisms with gamified elements, making staking both accessible and community-oriented.

Core Mechanism

Users can deposit stablecoins into the platform’s staking pools. In return, they receive ZO tokens through weekly reward distributions. This system is designed to provide predictable incentives while maintaining transparency in allocation. The farming theme enables participants to visualize their contributions as part of a shared virtual farm, where everyone takes part in the collective distribution of tokens.

Token Utility

ZO serves as the native utility token within the ecosystem. It is used for staking rewards, community participation, and governance. Future plans include expanding ZO’s role across GameFi features, NFT integrations, and additional DeFi applications.

Reward Distribution

The project adopts a structured emission schedule instead of short-term high-yield models. Rewards are distributed weekly, allowing users to understand when and how they will receive tokens. This system emphasizes fairness, as rewards are proportional to each participant’s staking contribution.