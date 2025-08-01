ZoidPay Price (ZPAY)
ZoidPay (ZPAY) is currently trading at 0 USD with a market cap of $ 354.90K USD. ZPAY to USD price is updated in real-time.
Get real-time price updates of the ZPAY to USD price on MEXC. Stay informed with the latest data and market analysis. It is essential for making smart trading decisions in the fast-paced cryptocurrency market. MEXC is your go-to platform for accurate ZPAY price information.
During today, the price change of ZoidPay to USD was $ 0.
In the past 30 days, the price change of ZoidPay to USD was $ 0.
In the past 60 days, the price change of ZoidPay to USD was $ 0.
In the past 90 days, the price change of ZoidPay to USD was $ 0.
|Period
|Change (USD)
|Change (%)
|Today
|$ 0
|-2.05%
|30 Days
|$ 0
|-23.44%
|60 Days
|$ 0
|-38.95%
|90 Days
|$ 0
|--
Discover the latest price analysis of ZoidPay: 24h Low & High, ATH and daily changes:
-0.25%
-2.05%
-8.84%
Dive into the market statistics: market cap, 24h volume, and supply:
ZoidPay is a global fintech company that offers a range of end-to-end crypto payment solutions for online and in-store shopping. For retail customers, ZoidPay lets them purchase products and services with crypto from online retailers including Amazon, Walmart and eBay. For enterprise clients, ZoidPay enables interoperability between wallets and exchanges for providing instant liquidity to their users. With a single line of code, they can integrate with ZoidPay products. The ZoidPay ecosystem has four core products: 1. Chrome Extension, allowing one to shop directly from their browser from any retailer by connecting existing wallets to the Chrome Extension 2. Marketplace App, a global merchants aggregator, offering one a custom-shopping experience with Crypto Cashback, DeFi, Staking and Loans 3. Wallet App, a non-custodial mobile wallet, to manage crypto finances seamlessly, while allowing merchants to use it as a crypto mPOS 4. Crypto Cards, blockchain agnostic crypto cards, that allow P2P transactions and in store payments in a contactless manner
MEXC is the leading cryptocurrency exchange trusted by over 10 million users worldwide. It is renowned as the exchange with the widest token selection, the fastest token listings, and the lowest trading fees in the market. Join MEXC now to experience top-tier liquidity and the most competitive fees in the market!
Understanding the tokenomics of ZoidPay (ZPAY) can provide deeper insight into its long-term value and growth potential. From how tokens are distributed to how the supply is managed, tokenomics reveal the core structure of a project's economy. Learn about ZPAY token's extensive tokenomics now!
Cryptocurrency prices are subject to high market risks and price volatility. You should invest in projects and products that you are familiar with and where you understand the risks involved. You should carefully consider your investment experience, financial situation, investment objectives and risk tolerance and consult an independent financial adviser prior to making any investment. This material should not be construed as financial advice. Past performance is not a reliable indicator of future performance. The value of your investment can go down as well as up, and you may not get back the amount you invested. You are solely responsible for your investment decisions. MEXC is not responsible for any losses you may incur. For more information, please refer to our Terms of Use and Risk Warning. Please also note that data relating to the above-mentioned cryptocurrency presented here (such as its current live price) are based on third party sources. They are presented to you on an “as is'' basis and for informational purposes only, without representation or warranty of any kind. Links provided to third-party sites are also not under MEXC’s control. MEXC is not responsible for the reliability and accuracy of such third-party sites and their contents.
|1 ZPAY to VND
₫--
|1 ZPAY to AUD
A$--
|1 ZPAY to GBP
￡--
|1 ZPAY to EUR
€--
|1 ZPAY to USD
$--
|1 ZPAY to MYR
RM--
|1 ZPAY to TRY
₺--
|1 ZPAY to JPY
¥--
|1 ZPAY to ARS
ARS$--
|1 ZPAY to RUB
₽--
|1 ZPAY to INR
₹--
|1 ZPAY to IDR
Rp--
|1 ZPAY to KRW
₩--
|1 ZPAY to PHP
₱--
|1 ZPAY to EGP
￡E.--
|1 ZPAY to BRL
R$--
|1 ZPAY to CAD
C$--
|1 ZPAY to BDT
৳--
|1 ZPAY to NGN
₦--
|1 ZPAY to UAH
₴--
|1 ZPAY to VES
Bs--
|1 ZPAY to CLP
$--
|1 ZPAY to PKR
Rs--
|1 ZPAY to KZT
₸--
|1 ZPAY to THB
฿--
|1 ZPAY to TWD
NT$--
|1 ZPAY to AED
د.إ--
|1 ZPAY to CHF
Fr--
|1 ZPAY to HKD
HK$--
|1 ZPAY to MAD
.د.م--
|1 ZPAY to MXN
$--
|1 ZPAY to PLN
zł--
|1 ZPAY to RON
лв--
|1 ZPAY to SEK
kr--
|1 ZPAY to BGN
лв--
|1 ZPAY to HUF
Ft--
|1 ZPAY to CZK
Kč--
|1 ZPAY to KWD
د.ك--
|1 ZPAY to ILS
₪--