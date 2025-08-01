What is Zoo (ZOO)

Zoo is a mini-app on Telegram that lets users around the world mine the $ZOO token through fun and engaging gameplay. Our main goal is to introduce newcomers to the world of Web3 in an interactive way. Currently, over 18.8 million people worldwide have joined Zoo. We’re backed by industry leaders such as X Empire and Paws, who actively support our project. Moving forward, Zoo will evolve into a fully-fledged economic strategy game, featuring its own in-game resources and well-designed player interaction mechanics. At the center of it all will be the $ZOO token, playing a crucial role in the ecosystem.

Zoo (ZOO) Tokenomics

