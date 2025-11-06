Zoof Wallet (ZOOF) Price Information (USD)

Zoof Wallet (ZOOF) real-time price is $0.00153397. Over the past 24 hours, ZOOF traded between a low of $ 0.00130598 and a high of $ 0.00190124, showing active market volatility. ZOOF's all-time high price is $ 0.00290166, while its all-time low price is $ 0.00125977.

In terms of short-term performance, ZOOF has changed by -0.75% over the past hour, +17.46% over 24 hours, and -43.04% in the past 7 days. This provides you with a quick overview of its latest price trends and market dynamics on MEXC.

Zoof Wallet (ZOOF) Market Information

The current Market Cap of Zoof Wallet is $ 1.67M, with a 24-hour trading volume of --. The circulating supply of ZOOF is 1.00B, with a total supply of 1000000000.0. Its Fully Diluted Valuation (FDV) is $ 1.67M.