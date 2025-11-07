What is ZOOF

Zoof Wallet (ZOOF) Tokenomics Discover key insights into Zoof Wallet (ZOOF), including its token supply, distribution model, and real-time market data. Currency USD

Zoof Wallet (ZOOF) Tokenomics & Price Analysis Explore key tokenomics and price data for Zoof Wallet (ZOOF), including market cap, supply details, FDV, and price history. Understand the token's current value and market position at a glance. Market Cap: $ 1.30M $ 1.30M $ 1.30M Total Supply: $ 1.00B $ 1.00B $ 1.00B Circulating Supply: $ 1.00B $ 1.00B $ 1.00B FDV (Fully Diluted Valuation): $ 1.30M $ 1.30M $ 1.30M All-Time High: $ 0.00290166 $ 0.00290166 $ 0.00290166 All-Time Low: $ 0.00125977 $ 0.00125977 $ 0.00125977 Current Price: $ 0.00129736 $ 0.00129736 $ 0.00129736 Learn more about Zoof Wallet (ZOOF) price Buy ZOOF Now!

Zoof Wallet (ZOOF) Information A passive income crypto wallet deep integrating in the Virtual Ecosystem and agentic features for managing spot holdings and passive income oppurtunities 14% of supply locked for 6 months: https://basescan.org/tx/0xab5ab10eeead3cd945df627b61ead899da48568caa341a716c9306db7ff07f44 A passive income crypto wallet deep integrating in the Virtual Ecosystem and agentic features for managing spot holdings and passive income oppurtunities 14% of supply locked for 6 months: https://basescan.org/tx/0xab5ab10eeead3cd945df627b61ead899da48568caa341a716c9306db7ff07f44 Official Website: https://zoofwallet.app/

Zoof Wallet (ZOOF) Tokenomics: Key Metrics Explained and Use Cases Understanding the tokenomics of Zoof Wallet (ZOOF) is essential for analyzing its long-term value, sustainability, and potential. Key Metrics and How They Are Calculated: Total Supply: The maximum number of ZOOF tokens that have been or will ever be created. Circulating Supply: The number of tokens currently available on the market and in public hands. Max Supply: The hard cap on how many ZOOF tokens can exist in total. FDV (Fully Diluted Valuation): Calculated as current price × max supply, giving a projection of total market cap if all tokens are in circulation. Inflation Rate: Reflects how fast new tokens are introduced, affecting scarcity and long-term price movement. Why Do These Metrics Matter for Traders? High circulating supply = greater liquidity. Limited max supply + low inflation = potential for long-term price appreciation. Transparent token distribution = better trust in the project and lower risk of centralized control. High FDV with low current market cap = possible overvaluation signals. Now that you understand ZOOF's tokenomics, explore ZOOF token's live price!

ZOOF Price Prediction Want to know where ZOOF might be heading? Our ZOOF price prediction page combines market sentiment, historical trends, and technical indicators to provide a forward-looking view. See ZOOF token's Price Prediction now!

Why Should You Choose MEXC? MEXC is one of the world's top crypto exchanges, trusted by millions of users globally. Whether you're a beginner or a pro, MEXC is your easiest way to crypto. Over 4,000 trading pairs across Spot and Futures markets Fastest token listings among CEXs #1 liquidity across the industry Lowest fees, backed by 24/7 customer service 100%+ token reserve transparency for user funds Ultra-low entry barriers: buy crypto with just 1 USDT

Buy crypto with just 1 USDT : Your easiest way to crypto! Buy Now!