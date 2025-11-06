ZorbyAI ($ZORBYAI) Price Information (USD)

24-hour price change range: $ 0 24H Low $ 0 24H High All Time High $ 0 Lowest Price $ 0 Price Change (1H) +3.52% Price Change (1D) +27.49% Price Change (7D) -21.10%

ZorbyAI ($ZORBYAI) real-time price is --. Over the past 24 hours, $ZORBYAI traded between a low of $ 0 and a high of $ 0, showing active market volatility. $ZORBYAI's all-time high price is $ 0, while its all-time low price is $ 0.

In terms of short-term performance, $ZORBYAI has changed by +3.52% over the past hour, +27.49% over 24 hours, and -21.10% in the past 7 days. This provides you with a quick overview of its latest price trends and market dynamics on MEXC.

ZorbyAI ($ZORBYAI) Market Information

Market Cap $ 79.73K Volume (24H) -- Fully Diluted Market Cap $ 159.47K Circulation Supply 500.00M Total Supply 1,000,000,000.0

The current Market Cap of ZorbyAI is $ 79.73K, with a 24-hour trading volume of --. The circulating supply of $ZORBYAI is 500.00M, with a total supply of 1000000000.0. Its Fully Diluted Valuation (FDV) is $ 159.47K.