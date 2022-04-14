ZoRobotics (ZORO) Tokenomics
ZoRobotics (ZORO) Information
Zoro is the first Web3-native platform built to power AI robotics at scale. By combining zero-knowledge proofs, machine learning, and blockchain, Zoro creates a decentralized infrastructure where millions of contributors can train AI through gamified tasks, with every action tracked, validated, and rewarded on-chain. The platform already supports over 6 million connected wallets, 57,000 monthly active contributors, and more than 6 million completed annotation tasks across 100+ countries. Integrated with NVIDIA Inception projects and featuring a live ZK-validation engine, task router, DAO scoring system, and both web and Telegram apps, Zoro is fully operational and growing fast. Backed by major partners like Hacken, Phala Network, ElizaOS (AI16Z), IQ AI and Arctic Monks, and supported by over 80 global KOLs with a combined reach of 10 million followers, Zoro is setting the standard for decentralized AI automation and intelligent robotics infrastructure.
ZoRobotics (ZORO) Tokenomics & Price Analysis
Explore key tokenomics and price data for ZoRobotics (ZORO), including market cap, supply details, FDV, and price history. Understand the token's current value and market position at a glance.
ZoRobotics (ZORO) Tokenomics: Key Metrics Explained and Use Cases
Understanding the tokenomics of ZoRobotics (ZORO) is essential for analyzing its long-term value, sustainability, and potential.
Key Metrics and How They Are Calculated:
Total Supply:
The maximum number of ZORO tokens that have been or will ever be created.
Circulating Supply:
The number of tokens currently available on the market and in public hands.
Max Supply:
The hard cap on how many ZORO tokens can exist in total.
FDV (Fully Diluted Valuation):
Calculated as current price × max supply, giving a projection of total market cap if all tokens are in circulation.
Inflation Rate:
Reflects how fast new tokens are introduced, affecting scarcity and long-term price movement.
Why Do These Metrics Matter for Traders?
High circulating supply = greater liquidity.
Limited max supply + low inflation = potential for long-term price appreciation.
Transparent token distribution = better trust in the project and lower risk of centralized control.
High FDV with low current market cap = possible overvaluation signals.
Now that you understand ZORO's tokenomics, explore ZORO token's live price!
ZORO Price Prediction
Want to know where ZORO might be heading? Our ZORO price prediction page combines market sentiment, historical trends, and technical indicators to provide a forward-looking view.
Why Should You Choose MEXC?
MEXC is one of the world's top crypto exchanges, trusted by millions of users globally. Whether you're a beginner or a pro, MEXC is your easiest way to crypto.
Disclaimer
Tokenomics data on this page is from third-party sources. MEXC does not guarantee its accuracy. Please conduct thorough research before investing.