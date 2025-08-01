ZTX Price (ZTX)
ZTX (ZTX) is currently trading at 0.0018765 USD with a market cap of $ 7.89M USD. ZTX to USD price is updated in real-time.
Get real-time price updates of the ZTX to USD price on MEXC. Stay informed with the latest data and market analysis. It is essential for making smart trading decisions in the fast-paced cryptocurrency market. MEXC is your go-to platform for accurate ZTX price information.
During today, the price change of ZTX to USD was $ 0.
In the past 30 days, the price change of ZTX to USD was $ -0.0001079627.
In the past 60 days, the price change of ZTX to USD was $ -0.0002612354.
In the past 90 days, the price change of ZTX to USD was $ -0.000600027437289725.
|Period
|Change (USD)
|Change (%)
|Today
|$ 0
|-4.37%
|30 Days
|$ -0.0001079627
|-5.75%
|60 Days
|$ -0.0002612354
|-13.92%
|90 Days
|$ -0.000600027437289725
|-24.22%
Discover the latest price analysis of ZTX: 24h Low & High, ATH and daily changes:
-0.37%
-4.37%
-4.81%
Dive into the market statistics: market cap, 24h volume, and supply:
ZTX is the Web3 metaverse platform backed by Jump Crypto and ZEPETO, which is the largest metaverse platform in Asia. ZTX aims to offer virtual social networking venues for avatars in addition to diverse add-on offerings such as portal games.
