Zyberswap Price (ZYB)
Zyberswap (ZYB) is currently trading at 0.00167439 USD with a market cap of $ 23.85K USD. ZYB to USD price is updated in real-time.
Get real-time price updates of the ZYB to USD price on MEXC. Stay informed with the latest data and market analysis. It is essential for making smart trading decisions in the fast-paced cryptocurrency market. MEXC is your go-to platform for accurate ZYB price information.
During today, the price change of Zyberswap to USD was $ -0.000149507925874321.
In the past 30 days, the price change of Zyberswap to USD was $ +0.0001817458.
In the past 60 days, the price change of Zyberswap to USD was $ -0.0001021339.
In the past 90 days, the price change of Zyberswap to USD was $ +0.000006268609916528.
|Period
|Change (USD)
|Change (%)
|Today
|$ -0.000149507925874321
|-8.19%
|30 Days
|$ +0.0001817458
|+10.85%
|60 Days
|$ -0.0001021339
|-6.09%
|90 Days
|$ +0.000006268609916528
|+0.38%
Discover the latest price analysis of Zyberswap: 24h Low & High, ATH and daily changes:
-0.05%
-8.19%
-1.06%
Dive into the market statistics: market cap, 24h volume, and supply:
Zyberswap is one of the first decentralized exchanges (DEX) with an automated market-maker (AMM) on the Arbitrum blockchain. Compared to its competitors, Zyberswap allows the swapping of crypto assets with the lowest fees. Rewards from Staking and Yield Farming are among the most lucrative in the entire Arbitrum ecosystem. Additionally, Zyberswap aims to fully involve its users in decision-making. All major changes are decided via Governance Voting. Zyberswap is also offering a unique utility to its token, where users can lock and stake $ZYB token and get rewarded weekly in Ethereum.
Understanding the tokenomics of Zyberswap (ZYB) can provide deeper insight into its long-term value and growth potential. From how tokens are distributed to how the supply is managed, tokenomics reveal the core structure of a project's economy. Learn about ZYB token's extensive tokenomics now!
