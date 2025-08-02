What is Zyberswap (ZYB)

Zyberswap is one of the first decentralized exchanges (DEX) with an automated market-maker (AMM) on the Arbitrum blockchain. Compared to its competitors, Zyberswap allows the swapping of crypto assets with the lowest fees. Rewards from Staking and Yield Farming are among the most lucrative in the entire Arbitrum ecosystem. Additionally, Zyberswap aims to fully involve its users in decision-making. All major changes are decided via Governance Voting. Zyberswap is also offering a unique utility to its token, where users can lock and stake $ZYB token and get rewarded weekly in Ethereum.

Zyberswap (ZYB) Resource Whitepaper Official Website

Zyberswap (ZYB) Tokenomics

