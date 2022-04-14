ZYRO (ZYRO) Tokenomics

ZYRO (ZYRO) Tokenomics

Discover key insights into ZYRO (ZYRO), including its token supply, distribution model, and real-time market data.
ZYRO (ZYRO) Information

Zyro is a Web3 project focused on providing utility and functionality to its holders. By owning a minimum amount of Zyro tokens, users gain access to exclusive tools, analytics, and other valuable resources within the ecosystem. The project includes NFT integration, a merch store, and plans for exchange listings based on market cap milestones. Future developments aim to expand Zyro’s ecosystem with additional tools, features, and integrations.

Official Website:
https://www.zyrosolana.com

ZYRO (ZYRO) Tokenomics & Price Analysis

Explore key tokenomics and price data for ZYRO (ZYRO), including market cap, supply details, FDV, and price history. Understand the token's current value and market position at a glance.

Market Cap:
$ 631.92
$ 631.92
Total Supply:
$ 980.97M
$ 980.97M
Circulating Supply:
$ 130.63M
$ 130.63M
FDV (Fully Diluted Valuation):
$ 4.75K
$ 4.75K
All-Time High:
$ 0
$ 0
All-Time Low:
$ 0
$ 0
Current Price:
$ 0
$ 0

ZYRO (ZYRO) Tokenomics: Key Metrics Explained and Use Cases

Understanding the tokenomics of ZYRO (ZYRO) is essential for analyzing its long-term value, sustainability, and potential.

Key Metrics and How They Are Calculated:

Total Supply:

The maximum number of ZYRO tokens that have been or will ever be created.

Circulating Supply:

The number of tokens currently available on the market and in public hands.

Max Supply:

The hard cap on how many ZYRO tokens can exist in total.

FDV (Fully Diluted Valuation):

Calculated as current price × max supply, giving a projection of total market cap if all tokens are in circulation.

Inflation Rate:

Reflects how fast new tokens are introduced, affecting scarcity and long-term price movement.

Why Do These Metrics Matter for Traders?

High circulating supply = greater liquidity.

Limited max supply + low inflation = potential for long-term price appreciation.

Transparent token distribution = better trust in the project and lower risk of centralized control.

High FDV with low current market cap = possible overvaluation signals.

Buy crypto with just 1 USDT: Your easiest way to crypto!

Disclaimer

Tokenomics data on this page is from third-party sources. MEXC does not guarantee its accuracy. Please conduct thorough research before investing.