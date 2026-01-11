Event Rules
Eligibility
- • A new user is defined as a user who registers during the event period, or whose total deposit amount (including on-chain, fiat, and P2P deposits) was less than $100 prior to the event start date.
- • Participants must click the "Register Now" button on the event page to be eligible for the event.
- • Each user may only participate in one Airdrop+ event at a time. If a user has registered for Event A, they must wait until that event has ended before joining another Airdrop+ event. Event periods must not overlap.
- • Market makers, institutional users, and certain affiliates and their referees are not eligible to participate in this event or claim any related rewards.
- • The system will automatically calculate each participant's total deposit amount and trading volume. For users who register before the event begins, the tracking period will be from the event start date to the end date. For users who register after the event has started, the tracking period will be from the time of registration to the end of the event. Deposits and trades made before registration will not be included in the event statistics, but will not affect eligibility or reward distribution.
Deposit & Trade Lucky Draw
- · Participants can join multiple tasks at the same time. The more they complete, the more lucky draw chances they can receive. Rewards are given on a first-come, first-served basis until all are claimed.
- · Chances for the Deposit & Trade Lucky Draw may take a short time to appear after the requirements are met. Any unused chances after the event ends will expire.
- · Participants must complete Advanced KYC Verification to qualify for rewards.
- · Spot trading volume calculations include trades made in USDT, USDC, USDE, USD1, and Convert trades. Futures trading volume includes USDT-M, USDC-M, and USDE-M Futures (open positions + closed positions). Trading volumes generated from copy trading and grid trading will also be included. However, Futures trades with zero fees and Futures trades made using fee vouchers are excluded from valid trading volume.
New User Tasks
- · New users can receive the new user exclusive reward only once for the Deposit & Trade Lucky Draw. If a user participates multiple times, they will only receive the reward from the event for which they first become eligible.
- · All crypto or fiat currencies are eligible for this event. All deposits and withdrawals will be converted to USDT based on the the real-time price for reward calculation. Only net deposits are counted toward this event. Net Deposit = Total Deposits – Total Withdrawals. Participants with a net deposit amount below the minimum threshold at the end of the event will not be eligible for rewards.
- · Eligible deposit methods include P2P, Fiat, and on-chain transfers. Withdrawals include on-chain withdrawals, internal transfers, P2P or fiat withdrawals, and Gift withdrawals.
Advanced Tasks
- · Futures trading volume calculations include trades made in USDT, USDC, and USDE. Stablecoin Futures (e.g. USDCUSDT), Futures trades with zero fees and Futures trades made using fee vouchers are excluded from valid trading volume.
Achievement Tasks
- · Only new users are eligible to participate. During the event period, the higher a user's Futures trading volume, the greater the achievement rewards they can earn. Futures trades with zero fees are excluded from valid trading volume.
General
- · Convert volume are also counted towards eligible Spot tasks, with volume calculated as the USDT equivalent of the source token (the "from" token) based on the most recent 1-hour closing price of the source token/USDT pair. Only conversions to and from the event token qualify.
- · Token rewards denoted in USDT equivalent (e.g., $50,000 in token X) are calculated based on the token's average daily price in USDT during the event. Daily Average Price = Daily Traded Volume (in USDT) / Daily Traded Quantity. The average price for the event period represents the mean of all daily average prices, with each day defined as the 24-hour period from 16:00 (UTC) to 16:00 (UTC) on the following day.
- · Rewards will be issued within 10 calendar days after the event ends. All rewards are issued on a first-come, first-served basis while supplies last. Token rewards will be airdropped to users' Spot accounts. Futures bonuses (valid for 14 days) will be issued to Futures accounts and can be used as margin. Profits made with bonuses are withdrawable.
- · This event does not constitute investment advice. Participation in this event is entirely voluntary.
- · All participating users must strictly abide by the MEXC Terms of Service. MEXC reserves the right to disqualify any participants who engage in dishonest or abusive activities during the event, including bulk-account registrations to farm additional bonuses and any other activities in connection with unlawful, fraudulent or harmful purposes.
- · MEXC reserves the right to modify the terms of this event without prior notice.
- · MEXC reserves the right of final interpretation for this event. If you have any questions, please contact the Customer Service team.