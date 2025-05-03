How did "Penguin Chain" Abstract achieve over 1.3 million users and over 50 million transaction volume in just three months?

By Stacy Muur
Compiled by: Tim, PANews
In a field full of infrastructure-first blockchains, Abstract made a strong debut on January 27, 2025, with a bold adjustment to its core strategy: it will focus on end-user rather than developer testnets first, aiming to promote the real large-scale implementation of applications.
Data as of April 22, 2025:
Unlike most L2 models that first launch development tools and wait for the ecosystem to develop, Abstract reconstructs the user's full life cycle experience:
Abstract’s onboarding process is not designed around incentives or airdrops, but rather around native IP distribution and real-world consumer traffic channels.
Pudgy’s consumer IP and product distribution system are the core strategies for Abstract to achieve autonomous user growth before launching any tokens:
Unlike most emerging blockchains, whose usage is often concentrated in a single field such as cross-chain bridging, token exchange or test decentralized applications, Abstract Blockchain has demonstrated a broad and multi-level application ecosystem vitality, with application scenarios covering digital wallets, application frameworks, gaming and entertainment, transaction services and social networks.
Top 7 apps
The wallet and core interface have driven over 27 million transactions and 700,000 users with infrastructure alone. In addition to infrastructure, applications such as Gachapon, Myriad, and Reservoir also continue to show user return behavior.
Currently, the locked amount of the Abstract protocol has reached 46.66 million US dollars. Since the rapid growth at the beginning of its launch, TVS has always remained above 45 million US dollars, and a significant growth peak appeared in early February. Although it experienced a slight decline in early April (about 3%), the scale of funds has rebounded rapidly, indicating that the protocol has a stable fund retention capacity and a low risk of short-term volatility.
Abstract is a vertically integrated blockchain built for a consumer-grade user experience. Its infrastructure architecture combines zero-knowledge proof (ZK) scalability technology with embedded client tools.
Product stack overview:
Four-layer architecture:
1. Abstract ZK-rollup
2.Abstract Global Wallet
3. Panoramic Governance (PG)
4. Consumer Portal
Based on the framework of architecture design and performance, each level is deconstructed and analyzed.
AGW: No MetaMask required, no mnemonics, no pop-ups
AGW will be issued as a basic function by default to all Abstract platform users. The product replaces traditional browser plug-ins, external accounts (EOAs) and complex login interaction processes through a smart contract wallet layer native to the blockchain.
Application scale:
Cumulatively processed more than 15.6 million transactions
The total number of registered users reached 315,000, of which 254,000 were active users in the past 30 days
Core features:
The Consumer Portal is the default user interface for all Abstract wallets. It integrates application discovery, asset exchange, streaming services, XP task system, and wallet management. It is the main entry point for users to use and retain applications.
Abstract App alone has processed more than 11.7 million transactions from 588,000 users, including 6.4 million transactions in the last 30 days, and has 447,000 active users.
Portal features:
PG is a value redistribution mechanism based on actual usage. The sorter fee + token release amount flows to:
Unlike most chains that adopt "passive governance" (weight is determined solely by the amount of coins held), PG requires participants to actually contribute to network activities in order to unlock benefits.
Developers can offer "vote bribes" to compete for token release based on voting weight (similar to the Aerodrome model), but the scale of the system is driven by activity rather than simply relying on the amount of coins held.
Encourage positive cycle:
This is a radical innovation of the traditional "lock + idle" token model.
Most blockchain projects treat live streaming and creator content as a marketing layer outside the protocol. Abstract embeds it directly into the on-chain protocol through the consumer portal, making live streaming a native component of user registration, ecosystem discovery, and user growth.
What makes the Abstract platform unique:
The platform will actively recommend popular video clips and live broadcast content, thereby building a complete traffic closed loop between creators, application developers and users.
Streamers showcase new applications on the Abstract platform;
Viewers log in through AGW (Abstract Gateway) and experience these applications instantly;
The increase in app usage has attracted more creators to join and promoted funding for developer-streamer collaboration projects;
Abstract promotes high-quality content clips to inject more potential users' attention traffic into the platform.
This closed loop internalizes the entire chain of content → usage → growth within the platform, rather than dispersing it across multiple platforms.
Abstract has demonstrated what a user-centric blockchain infrastructure looks like in real-world applications: