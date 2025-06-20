Analysis: The number of new Bitcoin wallet addresses has stabilized, and whale accounts and institutional funds dominate the market

PANews reported on June 20 that according to a Matrixport report, Bitcoin ETFs attracted over $45 billion in inflows, with an average monthly inflow of $2.6 billion, and strong demand from institutions and enterprises. However, the price of Bitcoin stagnated around $105,000, and the number of new wallet addresses also stabilized. The report pointed out that market supply is being absorbed by a small number of investors with strong financial resources, limited inflows from retail investors, and whale accounts and institutional funds dominate the market. Future price trends may face a key test.

Disclaimer: The articles reposted on this site are sourced from public platforms and are provided for informational purposes only. They do not necessarily reflect the views of MEXC. All rights remain with the original authors. If you believe any content infringes on third-party rights, please contactfor removal. MEXC makes no guarantees regarding the accuracy, completeness, or timeliness of the content and is not responsible for any actions taken based on the information provided. The content does not constitute financial, legal, or other professional advice, nor should it be considered a recommendation or endorsement by MEXC.