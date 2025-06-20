Dawn Wallet will be phased out in the coming weeks and join the Worldcoin Core Development Body

PANews reported on June 20 that Dawn Wallet announced that it had joined Tools For Humanity, a core development organization of Worldcoin, and was committed to introducing the next generation of crypto financial tools to the World Network. In this transition, Tom Waite and Isaac Rodriguez, founders of Dawn Wallet, will join the Tools For Humanity team to focus on promoting advanced financial capabilities in the World App. At the same time, Dawn Wallet will be gradually shut down in the coming weeks and provide support for user asset transfers.

