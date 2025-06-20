Parataxis seals $18m deal to launch Bitcoin treasury on KOSDAQ

Crypto.news
2025/06/20 22:11
BIO Protocol
BIO$0.07167+0.36%
Launchplaza
LAUNCH$0.000000000000003032-23.89%

Following the lead of Strategy and Japan’s Metaplanet, Parataxis is bringing Wall Street’s Bitcoin treasury strategy to Korea with an $18 million takeover of Bridge Bio, signaling deeper institutional crypto penetration.

In a press release on June 20, Parataxis Holdings LLC announced its acquisition of a controlling stake in Bridge Biotherapeutics for KRW 25 billion (about $18 million).

The deal, pending shareholder approval, will see the biotech outfit rebranded as Parataxis Korea, a publicly traded, Bitcoin (BTC)-native treasury company listed on South Korea’s KOSDAQ exchange. Edward Chin, Parataxis’ founder, and Andrew Kim, a partner at its affiliate Parataxis Capital, will join the board, with Kim stepping in as CEO.

Bitcoin’s corporate wave hits Korea

Parataxis Korea plans to deploy an institutional-grade Bitcoin treasury strategy built around disciplined capital allocation, governance transparency, and long-term accumulation.

According to Parataxis executives, the soon-to-be-renamed successor of Bridge Biotherapeutics will be structured as a hybrid to retain its biotech arm while adding a BTC-centric financial strategy layered on top. James Jungkue Lee, co-founder of Bridge Bio, will lead the core biotech business.

Parataxis is joining an established movement. The company points to Strategy’s massive 582,000 BTC treasury and Metaplanet’s 10,000 BTC holdings as successful precedents for their Korean venture.

And the trend is growing: according to Standard Chartered, at least 61 publicly listed firms not native to crypto have adopted Bitcoin treasury strategies in recent months, a number that has doubled since April, underscoring how BTC is emerging as an alternative, not speculative, reserve asset for established companies.

For all the enthusiasm, the strategy isn’t without risks. Charles Schwab’s recent analysis warns that companies overexposed to Bitcoin risk liquidity crunches if prices plummet. Standard Chartered estimates a drop below $90,000 could wipe out half of corporate BTC treasuries.

Disclaimer: The articles reposted on this site are sourced from public platforms and are provided for informational purposes only. They do not necessarily reflect the views of MEXC. All rights remain with the original authors. If you believe any content infringes on third-party rights, please contact [email protected] for removal. MEXC makes no guarantees regarding the accuracy, completeness, or timeliness of the content and is not responsible for any actions taken based on the information provided. The content does not constitute financial, legal, or other professional advice, nor should it be considered a recommendation or endorsement by MEXC.

You May Also Like

Iran’s crypto crackdown: what the Nobitex hack really revealed

Iran’s crypto crackdown: what the Nobitex hack really revealed

Beyond the stolen millions, the breach exposed a deeper truth: Iran’s crypto economy is less a market than an extension of state power. Leaked code shows surveillance built in, VIPs protected, and miners mobilized in crisis. In a report shared…
Powerloom
POWER$0.01134+1.06%
Share
Crypto.news2025/07/18 04:35
The 1inch team announced the integration of the Unichain network

The 1inch team announced the integration of the Unichain network

The DeFi aggregator 1inch team announced the integration of the Unichain network, providing users with new opportunities to swap tokens at more favorable rates. This was announced to Incrypted by the developers. According to the release, Unichain is now available to users of the aggregator via the 1inch dApp, 1inch Wallet and the project’s API. […] Сообщение The 1inch team announced the integration of the Unichain network появились сначала на INCRYPTED .
Moonveil
MORE$0.05031-14.43%
Trustswap
SWAP$0.10035-2.25%
Ambire Wallet
WALLET$0.01883+3.17%
Nowchain
NOW$0.01064-12.13%
DeFi
DEFI$0.002199-4.30%
Share
Incrypted2025/06/25 22:02
Nasdaq files application to add staking for BlackRock iShares ETH ETF

Nasdaq files application to add staking for BlackRock iShares ETH ETF

Staking for crypto exchange-traded funds has been a feature long sought by traditional financial institutions and asset managers.
Ethereum
ETH$3,479.17+3.69%
Share
PANews2025/07/18 05:00

Trending News

More

Iran’s crypto crackdown: what the Nobitex hack really revealed

The 1inch team announced the integration of the Unichain network

Nasdaq files application to add staking for BlackRock iShares ETH ETF

US House passes market structure bill as crypto week continues

Tornado Cash Developer Storm Claims DOJ Bungled Critical Telegram Evidence