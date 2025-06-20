Insider: Pump.fun token auction and launch postponed again

PANews reported on June 20 that according to Wu, the Pump.fun token auction and launch event originally scheduled for the end of June has been postponed again, and is currently expected to be in mid-July. People familiar with the matter revealed that since Pump.fun planned to issue and auction tokens at the end of last year, it has been "postponed countless times." The Pump.fun token auction is valued at $4 billion. The Pump.fun team is also actively selling token quotas to various funds.

