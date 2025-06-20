Pump.fun’s $4b token launch postponed again amid legal woes

Crypto.news
2025/06/20 22:35
TokenFi
TOKEN$0.01966+9.95%
FUNToken
FUN$0.01952-2.67%
Launchplaza
LAUNCH$0.000000000000003032-23.89%

Memecoin launchpad Pump.fun has once again postponed its token auction, amid legal troubles and a social media ban.

Solana-based (SOL) memecoin launchpad is once again facing issues. On Friday, reports emerged that Pump.fun would postpone its public token sale yet again. Originally scheduled for June 25, the platform had planned to raise $1 billion at a $4 billion valuation.

According to crypto news reporter Colin Wu, the team now expects the auction to take place in mid-July. The team stated that planning for the token launch began in 2024 but noted that the launch has already been postponed several times. Pump.fun did not clarify why the latest suspension occurred, but it coincides with mounting legal troubles in several jurisdictions.

Pump.fun’s legal troubles

Pump.fun is facing legal issues in multiple jurisdictions, including a notable class action lawsuit. On Jan. 15, Burwick Law served the platform with a class action suit, accusing it of violating securities laws and engaging in market manipulation.

The lawsuit claims Pump.fun artificially inflated token prices for its own benefit, with the alleged manipulation resulting in significant investor losses. Max Burwick, founder of the law firm, described the project as “the ultimate evolution of multi-level marketing scams,” preying on desperate individuals.

In February, Burwick Law and Wolf Popper LLP also issued a cease and desist letter over alleged IP violations. Specifically, user-generated memecoins on Pump.fun frequently use logos and names that may infringe on the intellectual property of private individuals or corporations.

The legal situation has put the community on high alert. On June 16, X suspended the accounts of both Pump.fun and its founder, before reinstating them a few days later. While neither X nor Pump.fun provided an explanation, the incident was not isolated, several other crypto platforms also had their accounts temporarily suspended. Still, it remains unclear whether the Pump.fun ban was directly related to its ongoing legal troubles.

Disclaimer: The articles reposted on this site are sourced from public platforms and are provided for informational purposes only. They do not necessarily reflect the views of MEXC. All rights remain with the original authors. If you believe any content infringes on third-party rights, please contact [email protected] for removal. MEXC makes no guarantees regarding the accuracy, completeness, or timeliness of the content and is not responsible for any actions taken based on the information provided. The content does not constitute financial, legal, or other professional advice, nor should it be considered a recommendation or endorsement by MEXC.

You May Also Like

Iran’s crypto crackdown: what the Nobitex hack really revealed

Iran’s crypto crackdown: what the Nobitex hack really revealed

Beyond the stolen millions, the breach exposed a deeper truth: Iran’s crypto economy is less a market than an extension of state power. Leaked code shows surveillance built in, VIPs protected, and miners mobilized in crisis. In a report shared…
Powerloom
POWER$0.01134+1.06%
Share
Crypto.news2025/07/18 04:35
The 1inch team announced the integration of the Unichain network

The 1inch team announced the integration of the Unichain network

The DeFi aggregator 1inch team announced the integration of the Unichain network, providing users with new opportunities to swap tokens at more favorable rates. This was announced to Incrypted by the developers. According to the release, Unichain is now available to users of the aggregator via the 1inch dApp, 1inch Wallet and the project’s API. […] Сообщение The 1inch team announced the integration of the Unichain network появились сначала на INCRYPTED .
Moonveil
MORE$0.05031-14.43%
Trustswap
SWAP$0.10035-2.25%
Ambire Wallet
WALLET$0.01883+3.17%
Nowchain
NOW$0.01064-12.13%
DeFi
DEFI$0.002199-4.30%
Share
Incrypted2025/06/25 22:02
Nasdaq files application to add staking for BlackRock iShares ETH ETF

Nasdaq files application to add staking for BlackRock iShares ETH ETF

Staking for crypto exchange-traded funds has been a feature long sought by traditional financial institutions and asset managers.
Ethereum
ETH$3,479.17+3.69%
Share
PANews2025/07/18 05:00

Trending News

More

Iran’s crypto crackdown: what the Nobitex hack really revealed

The 1inch team announced the integration of the Unichain network

Nasdaq files application to add staking for BlackRock iShares ETH ETF

US House passes market structure bill as crypto week continues

Tornado Cash Developer Storm Claims DOJ Bungled Critical Telegram Evidence