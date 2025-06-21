Reddit is eyeing Worldcoin’s iris-scanning Orbs for user verification: report

Crypto.news
2025/06/21 01:49
IRISnet
IRIS$0.0009793+5.92%
Oasis
ROSE$0.02902-1.22%

Worldcoin price rose slightly on Friday amid reports that Reddit is exploring the use of the project’s iris-scanning Orb to verify its users.

News platform Semafor claimed in a report that Reddit was in talks to leverage the iris scanning device launched by Sam Altman-backed World, formerly Worldcoin, to use the Orb for the verification of Reddit users.

The price of Worldcoin (WLD) rose slightly amid the report, with sources telling Semafor that there are talks between Reddit and Worldcoin contributor Tools for Humanity. 

Age of bots and AI fakes

The alleged talks come amid growing concerns over bots and artificial intelligence-generated content. Worldcoin’s technology offers proof-of-human verification through its eye-scanning device, enabling platforms to distinguish real users from bots and AI entities.

Worldcoin has seen significant growth and adoption of its technology, despite notable legal and regulatory bottlenecks in various jurisdictions. WLD is the cryptocurrency of this ecosystem. 

According to its official website, World claims to have over 28 million World App users, with more than 13.1 million verified as unique humans. Launched in July 2023, the project has received major venture capital backing, including from Andreessen Horowitz and Bain Capital. It was co-founded by OpenAI CEO Sam Altman.

The project officially launched in the U.S. in April 2025, with theWorld ID verification orbs going live in six key innovation hubs. World’s Orbs are powered by NVIDIA chips.

The report of Reddit eyeing World ID comes on the back of Reddit co-founder and CEO Steve Huffman’s comments about AI and verification laws. 

According to Huffman, developments in the AI space and the risks posed to users means the company may have to verify if the platform’s users are human. Checking users’ age is also part of the critical know-your-customer requirements. Rather than have to collect and store the data, Reddit was looking to leverage third-party providers, he noted.

Disclaimer: The articles reposted on this site are sourced from public platforms and are provided for informational purposes only. They do not necessarily reflect the views of MEXC. All rights remain with the original authors. If you believe any content infringes on third-party rights, please contact [email protected] for removal. MEXC makes no guarantees regarding the accuracy, completeness, or timeliness of the content and is not responsible for any actions taken based on the information provided. The content does not constitute financial, legal, or other professional advice, nor should it be considered a recommendation or endorsement by MEXC.

You May Also Like

Iran’s crypto crackdown: what the Nobitex hack really revealed

Iran’s crypto crackdown: what the Nobitex hack really revealed

Beyond the stolen millions, the breach exposed a deeper truth: Iran’s crypto economy is less a market than an extension of state power. Leaked code shows surveillance built in, VIPs protected, and miners mobilized in crisis. In a report shared…
Powerloom
POWER$0.01134+1.06%
Share
Crypto.news2025/07/18 04:35
The 1inch team announced the integration of the Unichain network

The 1inch team announced the integration of the Unichain network

The DeFi aggregator 1inch team announced the integration of the Unichain network, providing users with new opportunities to swap tokens at more favorable rates. This was announced to Incrypted by the developers. According to the release, Unichain is now available to users of the aggregator via the 1inch dApp, 1inch Wallet and the project’s API. […] Сообщение The 1inch team announced the integration of the Unichain network появились сначала на INCRYPTED .
Moonveil
MORE$0.05031-14.43%
Trustswap
SWAP$0.10035-2.25%
Ambire Wallet
WALLET$0.01883+3.17%
Nowchain
NOW$0.01064-12.13%
DeFi
DEFI$0.002199-4.30%
Share
Incrypted2025/06/25 22:02
Nasdaq files application to add staking for BlackRock iShares ETH ETF

Nasdaq files application to add staking for BlackRock iShares ETH ETF

Staking for crypto exchange-traded funds has been a feature long sought by traditional financial institutions and asset managers.
Ethereum
ETH$3,479.17+3.69%
Share
PANews2025/07/18 05:00

Trending News

More

Iran’s crypto crackdown: what the Nobitex hack really revealed

The 1inch team announced the integration of the Unichain network

Nasdaq files application to add staking for BlackRock iShares ETH ETF

US House passes market structure bill as crypto week continues

Tornado Cash Developer Storm Claims DOJ Bungled Critical Telegram Evidence