Uniswap and Morpho and other institutions cooperate to develop Web3SOC, a security and governance framework designed for compliance

PANews reported on June 21 that according to The Block, Uniswap Labs, Morpho, Maple Finance, Kiln and Steakhouse Financial have partnered with security companies Cantina and Secureum to establish a new security and governance framework Web3SOC designed for compliance. Web3SOC is a classification framework that aims to enhance the security and collaboration of DeFi by providing institutions and organizations with a structured approach to assessing the "maturity" of projects. These standards include a self-assessment tool to measure the readiness of institutional collaboration and a set of project "maturity levels" to determine whether they are ready to be used by major institutions.

