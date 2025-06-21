The three major U.S. stock indexes closed mixed, with Circle up more than 20%

PANews reported on June 21 that according to Cailian Press, the three major U.S. stock indexes closed with mixed gains and losses. The Nasdaq fell 0.51%, up 0.21% this week; the S&P 500 fell 0.22%, down 0.15% this week; the Dow rose 0.08%, up 0.02% this week. Circle rose more than 20%, setting a record closing high. Most large technology stocks fell, Google fell nearly 4%, Meta, Intel, Amazon, Nvidia fell more than 1%, Microsoft fell slightly; Apple rose more than 2%, Netflix and Tesla rose slightly.

