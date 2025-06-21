Circle: CCTP V2 is now live on Solana blockchain

2025/06/21
PANews reported on June 21 that Circle tweeted that its cross-chain transfer protocol CCTP V2 has been launched on the Solana blockchain, supporting developers and users to quickly transfer funds, as well as smart contract integration for post-transfer operations, protected by Circle without the need for additional trust assumptions. Other blockchains that currently support CCTP V2 include Arbitrum, AVAX, Base, Ethereum, Linea, Optimism, Sonic Labs, and World Chain.

