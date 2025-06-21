Ethereum spot ETF had a net outflow of $11.3444 million yesterday, and only BlackRock ETF ETHA achieved net outflow

PANews reported on June 21 that according to SoSoValue data, the total net outflow of Ethereum spot ETF was US$11.3444 million yesterday (June 20, Eastern Time).

The Ethereum spot ETF with the largest single-day net inflow yesterday was the Grayscale Ethereum Mini Trust ETF ETH, with a single-day net inflow of US$6.5992 million. The current total net inflow of ETH in history has reached US$745 million.

The second is VanEck ETF ETHV, with a single-day net inflow of US$1.7661 million. The current total net inflow of ETHV in history has reached US$141 million.

The Ethereum spot ETF with the largest daily net outflow yesterday was the Blackrock ETF ETHA, with a daily net outflow of US$19.7096 million. Currently, ETHA's total historical net inflow has reached US$5.284 billion.

As of press time, the total net asset value of the Ethereum spot ETF was US$9.605 billion, the ETF net asset ratio (market value as a percentage of Ethereum's total market value) was 3.28%, and the historical cumulative net inflow has reached US$3.895 billion.

