Musk: The human knowledge corpus will be rewritten using Grok 3.5 with advanced reasoning capabilities

PANews reported on June 21 that Musk posted on the X platform that he would use Grok 3.5 (perhaps it should be called Grok 4) with advanced reasoning capabilities to rewrite the entire corpus of human knowledge, add missing information and delete errors, and then retrain, because there is too much garbage in any base model trained with uncorrected data.

In response, CZ said that a lot of knowledge involves history and opinions, both of which have multiple versions and are subject to fierce debate, which is why many countries/cultures independently build artificial intelligence models.