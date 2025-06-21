Hong Kong Business Federation released a research report proposing six suggestions to support the construction of a global stablecoin issuance center

PANews reported on June 21 that according to the Hong Kong Ta Kung Pao, the Hong Kong Economic and Trade Union Federation released a research report on building a global stablecoin issuance center, proposing six strategic suggestions to support the construction of a global stablecoin issuance center:

1. Build a global stable currency issuance center;

2. Improve regulatory protection risks and enhance the efficiency of pilot projects;

3. Develop offshore RMB stablecoin;

4. Expand the size of the Hong Kong RMB funding pool;

5. Promote colleges and universities to strengthen financial technology courses;

6. Establish a high-level financial development committee to coordinate and communicate with mainland financial departments to conduct in-depth discussions on financial connectivity between the two places.