Security company Hacken's token $HAI plummeted due to a major security vulnerability, suspected of being manipulated by the contract

PANews reported on June 21 that according to Cointelegraph, the token $HAI of Web3 security company Hacken plummeted by 97.1%, and the current trading price is only $0.009023, a 24-hour drop of 40.7%. According to a security monitoring agency report, the plunge may be related to a major security vulnerability. Preliminary investigations show that the incident may have been exploited by attackers due to a permission vulnerability, manipulating the contract to abnormally transfer about $2.3 million in assets. Hacken has confirmed the incident on the X platform and recommended that token holders of the affected network temporarily stop transferring assets until the situation becomes clear.

