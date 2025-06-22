Trump: Successful airstrikes on three Iranian nuclear facilities, including Fordow

PANews reported on June 22 that according to Jinshi, US President Trump posted on social media: "We have successfully launched attacks on three Iranian nuclear facilities, including Fordow, Natanz and Isfahan. All fighter jets have now withdrawn from Iranian airspace. The main target, the Fordow nuclear facility, was bombed with a full load of bombs. All fighter jets are returning safely. Now is the time to pursue peace!"

