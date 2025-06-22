Texas Governor Signs SB 21, Becoming the Third State to Establish a Bitcoin Reserve

PANews reported on June 22 that according to The block, Texas Governor Greg Abbott has signed SB 21, becoming the third state to set up a Bitcoin reserve after Arizona and New Hampshire. The fund is set up outside the usual state finance department and will be managed by Texas Public Accounts Comptroller Glenn Hegar. Greg Abbott also signed HB 4488, which isolates Bitcoin reserves from other state government funds and protects them from the regular "fund transfers" from the state treasury to general revenue. The bill also guarantees that the legality of Bitcoin reserves will remain valid even if no Bitcoin is purchased by next summer.

