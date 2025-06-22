Ark sold more than 600,000 shares of Circle stock again on June 20, and made a net profit of about $243 million in the past three sales

PANews
2025/06/22 08:47
Moonveil
MORE$0.05041-10.84%
ARK
ARK$0.4451-1.54%
LayerNet
NET$0.00013267+26.92%

PANews June 22 news, according to Cointelegraph, as CRCL stock has soared nearly 250% since its public listing, Cathie Wood's ARK Invest has stepped up its selling of Circle. ARK sold 609,175 shares of Circle from its three funds on Friday (June 20), worth $146.2 million. The sale came as the company's stock price rose 20.4% on June 20, closing at $240.3, up 248% from the opening price of $69 on the New York Stock Exchange on June 5. The latest sell-off is ARK's third sell-off in the past week's trading, with three sales totaling 1.25 million shares of CRCL, netting about $243 million based on daily closing prices.

ARK’s latest Circle stock sales involved trades in three ARK funds, including the ARK Innovation ETF (ARKK), the ARK Next Generation Internet ETF (ARKW), and the ARK Fintech Innovation ETF (ARKF). The largest fund, ARKK, sold 490,549 CRCL shares, while ARKW and ARKF sold 75,018 and 43,608 shares, respectively.

According to earlier news , Ark once again sold $44.76 million worth of Circle shares, cashing in nearly 100 million US dollars for two consecutive days.

Disclaimer: The articles reposted on this site are sourced from public platforms and are provided for informational purposes only. They do not necessarily reflect the views of MEXC. All rights remain with the original authors. If you believe any content infringes on third-party rights, please contact [email protected] for removal. MEXC makes no guarantees regarding the accuracy, completeness, or timeliness of the content and is not responsible for any actions taken based on the information provided. The content does not constitute financial, legal, or other professional advice, nor should it be considered a recommendation or endorsement by MEXC.

You May Also Like

Iran’s crypto crackdown: what the Nobitex hack really revealed

Iran’s crypto crackdown: what the Nobitex hack really revealed

Beyond the stolen millions, the breach exposed a deeper truth: Iran’s crypto economy is less a market than an extension of state power. Leaked code shows surveillance built in, VIPs protected, and miners mobilized in crisis. In a report shared…
Powerloom
POWER$0.01134+0.88%
Share
Crypto.news2025/07/18 04:35
Nasdaq files application to add staking for BlackRock iShares ETH ETF

Nasdaq files application to add staking for BlackRock iShares ETH ETF

Staking for crypto exchange-traded funds has been a feature long sought by traditional financial institutions and asset managers.
Ethereum
ETH$3,460.4+3.06%
Share
PANews2025/07/18 05:00
Strategy says it currently holds 3% of all bitcoins in circulation

Strategy says it currently holds 3% of all bitcoins in circulation

PANews reported on July 15 that Strategy (MSTR) posted on the X platform that it currently holds 3% of the total Bitcoin in circulation. According to earlier news , Strategy
Share
PANews2025/07/15 20:07

Trending News

More

Iran’s crypto crackdown: what the Nobitex hack really revealed

Nasdaq files application to add staking for BlackRock iShares ETH ETF

Strategy says it currently holds 3% of all bitcoins in circulation

US House passes market structure bill as crypto week continues

Tornado Cash Developer Storm Claims DOJ Bungled Critical Telegram Evidence