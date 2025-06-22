Multiple addresses that have been dormant for about 8 years have transferred about 801 bitcoins in the past 3 days

PANews reported on June 22 that according to News.bitcoin, although Bitcoin has remained above $100,000 for 45 consecutive days, its price has fallen slightly since reaching a peak of $108,990 per coin on June 16. Even though the price has slipped to around $103,000, several Bitcoin addresses created in 2017 have transferred about 801.58 BTC in the past three days, worth $82.98 million, after lying dormant for about 8 years.

Disclaimer: The articles reposted on this site are sourced from public platforms and are provided for informational purposes only. They do not necessarily reflect the views of MEXC. All rights remain with the original authors. If you believe any content infringes on third-party rights, please contactfor removal. MEXC makes no guarantees regarding the accuracy, completeness, or timeliness of the content and is not responsible for any actions taken based on the information provided. The content does not constitute financial, legal, or other professional advice, nor should it be considered a recommendation or endorsement by MEXC.