Cardone Capital has purchased about 1,000 bitcoins and plans to increase its holdings by another 3,000 bitcoins this year

PANews reported on June 23 that Grant Cardone, CEO of real estate investment company Cardone Capital, said on the X platform last Saturday: "Cardone Capital has included approximately 1,000 bitcoins in its balance sheet, becoming the first comprehensive company to adopt a complete Bitcoin strategy and combine real estate with Bitcoin assets. The group owns 14,200 property units and more than 500,000 square feet of Class A office space. It is expected to increase its holdings by another 3,000 bitcoins and add 5,000 property units this year."

