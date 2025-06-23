US Department of Justice: Trump's use of force against Iran is constitutionally authorized, but congressional approval may be required if conflict continues

PANews
2025/06/23 08:03
U Coin
U$0.01241--%
OFFICIAL TRUMP
TRUMP$9.999+1.25%
AssangeDAO
JUSTICE$0.00007307+3.91%

PANews reported on June 23 that according to CCTV, a senior official of the U.S. Department of Justice said that U.S. President Trump carried out air strikes on Iran's nuclear facilities in accordance with the executive power granted by Article II of the Constitution. The decision has been negotiated with the White House Legal Counsel and the Department of Justice. The official said that the president has broad military command authority in national security affairs, and Article I of the Constitution gives Congress the power to declare war. The current air strikes on three nuclear targets "do not constitute an act of war that requires congressional approval," but if the conflict continues, the government may need to seek congressional authorization. The Department of Justice pointed out that this action was based on authoritative memoranda previously issued by the Office of Legal Counsel of the Department of Justice of previous governments (both parties). The White House believes that it has currently obtained the support of senior members of both houses of Congress and has a solid legal basis. Attorney General Pam Bondi is expected to testify in Congress tomorrow to reaffirm the legality of the president's actions under Article II of the Constitution.

Earlier today, according to Cailianshe, the U.S. Senate and House of Representatives respectively initiated resolutions to limit the president's power to initiate war.

Disclaimer: The articles reposted on this site are sourced from public platforms and are provided for informational purposes only. They do not necessarily reflect the views of MEXC. All rights remain with the original authors. If you believe any content infringes on third-party rights, please contact [email protected] for removal. MEXC makes no guarantees regarding the accuracy, completeness, or timeliness of the content and is not responsible for any actions taken based on the information provided. The content does not constitute financial, legal, or other professional advice, nor should it be considered a recommendation or endorsement by MEXC.

You May Also Like

Iran’s crypto crackdown: what the Nobitex hack really revealed

Iran’s crypto crackdown: what the Nobitex hack really revealed

Beyond the stolen millions, the breach exposed a deeper truth: Iran’s crypto economy is less a market than an extension of state power. Leaked code shows surveillance built in, VIPs protected, and miners mobilized in crisis. In a report shared…
Powerloom
POWER$0.01132+0.89%
Share
Crypto.news2025/07/18 04:35
Nasdaq files application to add staking for BlackRock iShares ETH ETF

Nasdaq files application to add staking for BlackRock iShares ETH ETF

Staking for crypto exchange-traded funds has been a feature long sought by traditional financial institutions and asset managers.
Ethereum
ETH$3,476.18+3.63%
Share
PANews2025/07/18 05:00
Strategy says it currently holds 3% of all bitcoins in circulation

Strategy says it currently holds 3% of all bitcoins in circulation

PANews reported on July 15 that Strategy (MSTR) posted on the X platform that it currently holds 3% of the total Bitcoin in circulation. According to earlier news , Strategy
Share
PANews2025/07/15 20:07

Trending News

More

Iran’s crypto crackdown: what the Nobitex hack really revealed

Nasdaq files application to add staking for BlackRock iShares ETH ETF

Strategy says it currently holds 3% of all bitcoins in circulation

US House passes market structure bill as crypto week continues

Tornado Cash Developer Storm Claims DOJ Bungled Critical Telegram Evidence