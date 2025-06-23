Decoding the bottom signal: The crash and rebound scenario of the crypto market

PANews
2025/06/23 17:30

Author: Doc

Compiled by: Tim, PANews

The purpose of this article is to give you an understanding of how I identify key signals in the market. We need to understand the psychology behind risk and use this to our advantage to identify potential market bottoms.

1. Projects with lower consensus will collapse first

When uncertainty strikes, sellers will dump their least optimistic assets. For example, coins with low consensus will collapse first and lose money earlier.

Think about it logically: if you need money urgently, you would not sell your valuables, but those things that you don’t need normally and have no value.

Likewise, when traders are unsure of market trends or want to reduce risk, they will often sell their least emotionally attached assets to cash out.

This phenomenon happens every time Bitcoin reaches the top, and it is no coincidence. Altcoins did not rise after Bitcoin reached the top, but rose simultaneously with Bitcoin's peak. They showed a trace of fatigue in front of Bitcoin earlier, and peaked first several weeks ago.

This is an early warning sign. Smart traders will reduce their risk before others know what is going to happen.

2. Risk vs. Blue Chip Coins

Let’s go back to the previous logic: people will keep their cherished high-quality belongings for as long as possible, and will only reluctantly give them up when they have no other choice.

The most popular currencies usually try to hold on to their gains as much as possible. This is why Bitcoin always looks strong, and every week before a market crash, the Internet is always filled with tweets like "Why are you panicking? Bitcoin is obviously very stable."

Selling order:

a) First, there are junk coins

b) Then there are blue chip coins

c) All coins are sold off in the end

3. Reflexivity effect appears

Weakness breeds more weakness.

When whales start selling in the midst of depleted demand, it triggers market weakness. This is a typical feature of the chip distribution phase: weak takeover, depleted demand, and a long trend.

The shift in the characteristics of risky assets will cause core decision-makers among experienced traders to re-evaluate their strategies.

"I didn't sell at the top, but the nature of the market has changed. It's time to reduce exposure or close the position."

"If this kind of drop is considered a nuclear explosion, what else is hidden in my account?"

Suddenly: Position adjustments trigger larger sell-offs, which is reflexivity, a positive feedback loop of fading risk appetite.

4. Volatility: The Last Dance

When Bitcoin is about to plunge, the market often becomes strangely quiet: volatility drops sharply, the market fluctuates in a narrow range, and complacency reaches its peak.

Then, boom, it collapsed.

​​Now, let us focus on the market nature of balance and imbalance. ​​

Balance is achieved when market participants gradually reach a consensus on what is expensive and what is cheap. It's a dance. It's equilibrium.

Balance means calm. Known information has been digested, speculation has subsided, and volatility has narrowed.

This dance continues until one party gets bored, tired, or wants to go to the bar for another drink. That is, the buyer or seller is exhausted; or supply or demand changes.

The equilibrium is disturbed. Once it is disturbed: there is an imbalance.

Prices deviate wildly from their original positions. Value becomes unclear; volatility surges. Markets crave equilibrium and will actively seek it.

Prices often return to areas that recently formed an overbalance: such as high volume points, order blocks, comprehensive value areas, etc.

It is in these areas that you will see the most violent rebounds.

"​​The first test is the best time​​". The reaction of subsequent tests will gradually weaken. The situation becomes structured. Prices stabilize at new points. Volatility shrinks. Balance returns to the market.

5. Selling process and bottom identification

Capitulation is not the beginning of the end, but the end of the middle game.

a) Altcoins vs Bitcoin

In this cycle, altcoins tend to complete the main sell-off before Bitcoin crashes.

Recent example: Fartcoin fell 88% from its high before Bitcoin crashed in late February. Now that this pattern is established, we can use it as a trading signal when looking for market exhaustion signals (signs of bottoming).

While Bitcoin is still oscillating wildly and searching for a new equilibrium, the strongest altcoins will be the first to show signs of exhaustion in their relative strength.

Simply put, when Bitcoin enters the late stage of imbalance, one should look for high-quality alternative coins to establish a balanced position.

As participants, our goal is to capture these deviations.

"Has the market momentum shifted?"

"Is volatility narrowing?"

"Is the pace of selling slowing down?"

"When Bitcoin hits a new low, can it still hold up?"

The bottom signal in the second quarter:

  1. Weakened momentum (e.g. Fartcoin)
  2. SFP, deviation (such as Hype, Sui public chain)
  3. Higher lows vs Bitcoin lower lows (like Pepecoin)

Altcoins usually fall first, and their decline slows down after Bitcoin hits bottom.

Here’s the trick to identifying high-quality altcoins.

The weak will always be weak.

The strong ones quietly make plans before the market starts.

b) Bitcoin vs. S&P 500

Now let me give you a small exercise.

Integrating all the concepts in this article, perhaps the following phenomenon becomes reasonable:

  • Summer 23: Bitcoin peaked before the S&P 500 and bottomed out earlier
  • Summer 24: Bitcoin peaked before the S&P 500 and digested the S&P's plunge caused by macro factors at the low end of the range
  • 25 years to date: Bitcoin peaked before the S&P 500 and withstood the S&P’s 20% plunge at the bottom of the range

​​Core Conclusion​​

The market bottoming out is a process rather than an instantaneous completion: altcoins take the lead → Bitcoin takes over → S&P lags behind

​​Operational Essentials​​: Focus on observing the evolution of market structure rather than simply tracking sentiment fluctuations

Disclaimer: The articles reposted on this site are sourced from public platforms and are provided for informational purposes only. They do not necessarily reflect the views of MEXC. All rights remain with the original authors. If you believe any content infringes on third-party rights, please contact [email protected] for removal. MEXC makes no guarantees regarding the accuracy, completeness, or timeliness of the content and is not responsible for any actions taken based on the information provided. The content does not constitute financial, legal, or other professional advice, nor should it be considered a recommendation or endorsement by MEXC.

You May Also Like

Why Is Crypto Up Today? – July 17, 2025

Why Is Crypto Up Today? – July 17, 2025

The crypto market is up today, with individual coins – particularly in the top 10 category – seeing notable increases. 90 of the top 100 coins per market cap have appreciated over the past 24 hours. That said, the cryptocurrency market capitalization has decreased by 2% to $3.88 trillion. Nonetheless, the total crypto trading volume is at $240 billion. These levels have remained similar for the past three days. TLDR: The crypto market is still increasing, with 90 of the top 100 coins rising; BTC is unchanged, standing at $118,085; ETH is the top 10’s best performer, trading at $3,425; Market sentiment remains firmly in the greed zone; US BTC and ETH spot ETFs recorded positive flows, with the latter breaking records; The market has just entered into a near-term overheated condition; ”Where the institutional money flows, innovation follows”; ”Innovations within Bitcoin DeFi are laying the groundwork for Bitcoin transformation.” Crypto Winners & Losers At the time of writing, all the top 10 coins per market cap are green. Most increased above 3.5%. However, Bitcoin (BTC) is currently up only 0.1%, meaning that the price has remained the same, standing at $118,085. It’s the smallest increase in the category. At the same time, Ethereum (ETH) saw the highest increase in this category yet again. It’s consistently outperforming its peers in this metric. It’s up 9%, currently trading at $3,425. XRP (XRP) is the second-highest gainer. It’s up 7.7% to the price of $3.15. In the top 100 coins category, four saw double-digit rises, three of which above 20%, and the fourth being very close. Floki (FLOKI) is up 35.7%, now changing hands at $0.0001294. This is followed by Curve DAO (CRV)’s 24.5% to $1.01. On the other hand, yesterday’s winner Pump.fun (PUMP) dropped the most today. It’s down 18.6% to $0.005329. Pudgy Penguins (PENGU) saw the only other double-digit fall. The rest of the red coins are down by less than 3% each. The market has continued the rally on the accelerating institutional interest, as well as favorable regulatory developments in the US, with three pieces of crypto legislation moving to the next step of approval. Notably, eyes are now on ETH’s performance, as the price is making its way towards that key $4,000 mark. $ETH making a pure Bull Flag. This is not like memes and other hype coins Zoom in Zoom out and you’ll see bigger picture. ETH is so real close to breaking out. You know my magic number ~ $4,000. ETH/BTC breaking $16K and we all remember what came after +300% straight final… pic.twitter.com/iXvo1ZWJfy — Henry (@LordOfAlts) July 16, 2025 Meanwhile, the U.S. House of Representatives voted to pass a procedural motion that allows the GENIUS stablecoin bill, the Digital Asset Market Clarity Act, and the Anti-CBDC Surveillance State Act to proceed to final votes. The GENIUS Act already passed the Senate in June with bipartisan support. It could land on the president’s desk this week. BREAKING: 🇺🇸 US HOUSE JUST PASSED #BITCOIN AND CRYPTO BILLS REVOTE ON MOTION HERE WE GO!!! pic.twitter.com/bfC9pIXhEV — Vivek⚡️ (@Vivek4real_) July 16, 2025 However, Congresswoman Maxine Waters argued that these three pieces of crypto legislation would create “ a casino for crypto billionaires to make more profits .” “These bills throw hardworking Americans under the bus, putting them at risk for a future financial crisis—all to legitimize Donald Trump’s crypto scams,” Waters said. ‘Where Institutional Money Flows, Innovation Follows’ According to Glassnode , Bitcoin’s latest consolidation phase saw heavy accumulation in the $93,000–$97,000 and $104,000–$110,000 zones. “Breaking above these dense supply clusters may now establish strong support, forming a potential foundation for future market pullbacks,” the report says. Bitcoin now enters a new phase of price discovery. At the same time, the majority of the supply is held in profit. Notably, Glassnode says, while there is still potential for another leg higher, “the market has just entered into a near-term overheated condition.” Source: Glassnode Meanwhile, Dom Harz, co-founder of Layer-2 BOB , noted a surge in interest from institutions building out Bitcoin treasuries. That said, “as the infrastructure matures and innovation thrives, Bitcoin is poised to become far more than a store of value.” Innovations within Bitcoin DeFi are laying the groundwork for this transformation, Harz says. This will enable institutions to hold Bitcoin, but also to put the coins to work through DeFi applications. “The next chapter for Bitcoin, and indeed digital assets, moves past price speculation and towards genuine utility opportunities. And where the institutional money flows, innovation follows.” Harz also commented on the current Crypto Week happening in the US, describing it as a historic moment for Bitcoin and crypto in general. He continues: “With BTC breaking past $122,000 over the weekend, a new all-time high, the price is reflecting the convergence of increased institutional inflows, growing confidence in digital assets as foundational infrastructure, and importantly, a call for regulatory clarity.” Therefore, Crypto Week shows “a consolidated push towards alignment on a framework that empowers innovation through clarity; the kind of innovation that will unlock blockchain’s true potential. Bitcoin DeFi, in particular, remains the industry’s greatest opportunity,” Harz concludes. Levels & Events to Watch Next At the time of writing, BTC trades at $118,085. Yet again, the coin saw choppy 24 hours of trading. It began this period with $118,186, rising to the daily high of $120,008. It has been decreasing since, however, moving back towards the intraday low. The market watchers are now waiting for the price to reestablish itself within the $120,000 territory and hold it. Bitcoin Price Chart. Source: TradingView Moreover, Ethereum is currently trading at $3,425. Its rise has been steadier than BTC’s over the past day. It started at $3,162, decreased slightly to the intraday low of $3,148, before rising to its current level, which is also its daily high. Notably, the next major upside targets are $3,454 and $3,757. However, market participants are also eyeing the $4,000 mark, which has now entered the realm of possibility. Additionally, ETH surpassing the $3,280 mark for the first time since February placed it less than 10% away from breaking out of a four-year channel that restrained it from reaching its ATH of $4,891, recorded in 2021. Meanwhile, the crypto market sentiment still stands firmly in greed territory. The Fear and Greed Index increased from 68 yesterday to 70 today . It suggests a willingness to invest and a positive view of the market. Further increases could suggest that the market is becoming overbought. Source: CoinMarketCap Furthermore, on 16 July, the US BTC spot exchange-traded funds (ETFs) saw additional positive flows. This marks the tenth day in a row. Inflows reached $788.4 million , nearly double than a day before. Moreover, this is the record-high amount, significantly surpassing the previous $428.44 million. With that, the total net inflows hit $6.48 billion. BlackRock saw the highest share of this amount again, recording $763.89 million. Ark & 21 Shares , Fidelity , and Grayscale account for the rest. Source: SoSoValue At the same time, US ETH ETFs saw positive flows for the ninth day in a row, recording a whopping $726.74 million on 16 July. Of this amount, BlackRock recorded $499.25 million, and Fidelity took in $113.31 million. Six other funds saw inflows. There were no outflows again. Source: SoSoValue Meanwhile, Tom Lee, chief investment officer at Fundstrat and chairman of Bitmine Immersion Technologies , argued that the growth of stablecoins, in addition to Wall Street’s tokenization of real-world assets, is fueling interest in the Ethereum blockchain . Moreover, Ethereum has seen increased transaction activity as investor interest grows. 3/ Head of Digital Assets for Fundstrat @SeanMFarrell notes that transaction activity picking up on ethereum data from @TheBlock__ $BMNR @BitMNR pic.twitter.com/5frs6rhWNr — Thomas (Tom) Lee (not drummer) FSInsight.com (@fundstrat) July 15, 2025 Meanwhile, Senator Cynthia Lummis commented on the recent reports that the U.S. is holding about 85% less in its Bitcoin Reserve than previously thought. “I’m alarmed by reports that the U.S. has sold off over 80% of its Bitcoin reserves – leaving just ~29,000 coins,” Lummis said. “If true, this is a total strategic blunder and sets the United States back years in the Bitcoin race.” Quick FAQ Why did crypto move with stocks today? The crypto market has increased over the past 24 hours, and the US stock market rose on Wednesday as well. The S&P 500 is up by 0.32%, the Nasdaq-100 increased by 0.1%, and the Dow Jones Industrial Average rose by 0.53%. This comes after the US president said it was “highly unlikely” that he would dismiss Federal Reserve Chair Jerome Powell. Is this rally sustainable? For now, yes. Recent developments have created room for the rally to continue. Short-term pullbacks will certainly continue as well. You may also like: (LIVE) Crypto News Today: Latest Updates for July 17, 2025 Ethereum has surged past the $3,300 mark, currently trading at $3,339.13 after a strong 20% weekly gain. XRP is holding firm at $3.05, up 5% in the past 24 hours, while Bitcoin inches up to $120,000, maintaining its dominance. Solana sits at $170.39, nearly 5% up. The market's green momentum signals that altcoin season may be fully underway, with capital rotating into top-layer 1s and major tokens beyond Bitcoin. But what else is happening in crypto news today? Follow our up-to-date live...
LightLink
LL$0.01418-3.20%
FUTURECOIN
FUTURE$0.11533-2.64%
NEAR
NEAR$2.835+3.42%
Tron Bull
BULL$0.004603+1.90%
Fear NFTs
FEAR$0.02065-3.95%
Share
CryptoNews2025/07/17 22:35
A whale sold 2.18 million FARTCOINs and made a profit of about $251,000

A whale sold 2.18 million FARTCOINs and made a profit of about $251,000

PANews reported on June 20 that according to Lookonchain monitoring, the giant whale 73FtSU sold 2.18 million FARTCOINs, with a transaction amount of approximately US$2.3 million. This batch of coins
Share
PANews2025/06/20 09:09
Iran’s crypto crackdown: what the Nobitex hack really revealed

Iran’s crypto crackdown: what the Nobitex hack really revealed

Beyond the stolen millions, the breach exposed a deeper truth: Iran’s crypto economy is less a market than an extension of state power. Leaked code shows surveillance built in, VIPs protected, and miners mobilized in crisis. In a report shared…
Powerloom
POWER$0.01133+0.89%
Share
Crypto.news2025/07/18 04:35

Trending News

More

Why Is Crypto Up Today? – July 17, 2025

A whale sold 2.18 million FARTCOINs and made a profit of about $251,000

Iran’s crypto crackdown: what the Nobitex hack really revealed

Nasdaq files application to add staking for BlackRock iShares ETH ETF

US House passes market structure bill as crypto week continues