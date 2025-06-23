With $1.5 billion in bad debts, how does SBF hunt down the cancerous empire behind the Three Arrows?

PANews
2025/06/23 17:00
Bad Idea AI
BAD$0.00000001094+5.59%

With $1.5 billion in bad debts, how does SBF hunt down the cancerous empire behind the Three Arrows?

The war is reignited! On June 23, the FTX bankruptcy liquidation team officially dropped a bombshell in court. They completely rejected the huge claim of $1.53 billion from Three Arrows Capital (3AC) and asked the judge to completely "clear" it. This loud slap in the face instantly escalated the "battle of the dead" that has lasted for several years. The "ghosts" of the two buried crypto empires once again fought in court, and this latest legal conflict also opened a new prelude to the darkest and most chaotic "Luo Shengming" incident in the entire history of crypto.

To understand this drama, we must first understand the three key figures at the poker table and the bloody story behind them that is enough to be made into a Hollywood blockbuster.

The first one is Sam Bankman-Fried (SBF), the founder of the FTX empire. Before the avalanche in 2022, he was the god of the crypto world and the "white knight" in the eyes of countless believers. The media compared him to JP Morgan, and politicians regarded him as a guest of honor. With a messy hair, shorts and a T-shirt, he claimed to save the world with cryptocurrency in an unkempt genius image. However, when the empire collapsed, people found that there was nothing under the armor of this "knight". He was just a "big swindler of the century" sentenced to 25 years in prison.

The second is the two founders of Three Arrows Capital (3AC), Su Zhu and Kyle Davies. They are the "gamblers" in the cryptocurrency circle, known for their arrogance, radicalism and huge leverage of tens of billions of dollars. Their investment philosophy "super cycle theory" was once regarded as a criterion, and their every word and action could stir up the market. But when the market reversed, their so-called "myth" proved to be just a huge bubble. After the company went bankrupt, the two staged a global escape. One was arrested and imprisoned in Singapore, and the other continued to play the role of "exiled aristocrats" in the sunshine of Dubai.

The third person is John J. Ray III, a real tough guy. The most shining thing on his resume is that he personally handled the bankruptcy liquidation of Enron, one of the largest fraud cases in American history. When he was invited to clean up the mess of FTX, this "liquidation king" who was used to big scenes was shocked. He told the court bluntly: In my more than 40 years of career, I have never seen such a complete failure of corporate control and such a complete lack of credible financial information.

The story happened between these three parties. In 2022, an epic tsunami caused by the collapse of the algorithmic stablecoin Terra/LUNA swept the entire crypto world. The luxury cruise ship of Three Arrows Capital, built with leverage and debt, was the first to hit the iceberg and sank quickly. Then, a few months later, the seemingly indestructible FTX aircraft carrier also imploded without warning, exposing a shocking scam of tens of billions of dollars.

Now, in the bankruptcy court of Delaware, the ghosts of these two giants who have been "buried" are fighting endlessly for a "hell account book" of up to $1.53 billion. The liquidator of Three Arrows claimed that in the last moment before Three Arrows sank, FTX, like a bloodthirsty shark, carried out a despicable "black-eating-black" against them and illegally swallowed up their last belongings. The liquidator of FTX retorted: You gamblers have messed up yourselves, and you still want to take a piece of meat from us, the victims who have also been emptied? No way!

Is this a shameless extortion or a belated pursuit of justice? To solve this "Rashomon", we must go back to the bloody summer of 2022, dive into the deep sea, and salvage the truth that has been deliberately buried.

One contract, two narratives

In court, lawyers on both sides told completely opposing versions of the story, like two account books recording the same event but with very different contents.

FTX's ledger records a story about "order and rules".

In this account, FTX is a "platform warden" who is conscientious and unfaithful to his relatives. The core logic of the story is simple: Three Arrows Capital is a big customer on the platform, but also an unruly high-roller. When the collapse of Terra/LUNA triggered a market tsunami, Three Arrows' account suffered heavy losses, and its margin level fell below the safety line stipulated in the contract, constituting a clear breach of contract.

FTX claimed that they contacted Three Arrows several times to request additional margin, but the other party turned a deaf ear. What's more, instead of replenishing the money, Three Arrows reversed and withdrew $18 million worth of Ethereum from the already precarious account. In FTX's view, this is tantamount to stealing from a burning house. Faced with such bad behavior, FTX stated that its actions were completely procedural and unbiased risk management. According to the agreement, they forced the liquidation of part of Three Arrows' assets to prevent its account from going negative, thereby damaging the interests of the platform and other innocent customers.

Under the leadership of John Ray III, the "King of Liquidation", FTX's legal team seemed justified. They emphasized to the court that FTX's creditors should not and could not be the "takers" of Three Arrows Capital's failed transactions. Their narrative portrayed FTX as a "responsible gatekeeper" who protected everyone in the storm.

The account books of Three Arrows Capital tell a story about "conspiracy and pursuit."

This account started from a ruin. When the liquidators of Sanjian were ordered to take over the company, they found that the hard drives in the office had been dismantled, the computers were missing, and there were almost no useful records. The founders Su Zhu and Kyle were extremely uncooperative, making the liquidation work extremely difficult.

In the state of information vacuum, the liquidators could only submit a "placeholder" claim of $120 million to FTX based on scattered clues. However, when they finally got a large amount of original transaction data from FTX through legal procedures and overcame many obstacles, a shocking picture emerged. They found that in the short two days when FTX claimed that Three Arrows had defaulted and closed its positions, the assets worth up to $1.53 billion in Three Arrows' accounts were almost "looted".

This discovery completely changed the course of the story. The liquidator of Three Arrows immediately applied to the court to increase the amount of compensation from 120 million to 1.53 billion. FTX, of course, strongly opposed it, believing that this was unreasonable. But the presiding judge made a key ruling: He believed that the reason why Three Arrows modified the claim so late was largely due to FTX itself, because FTX repeatedly delayed in providing key data.

This judicial determination provides a strong official endorsement for the "conspiracy theory" of the Three Arrows. If FTX's liquidation operation is really as fair and just as it claims, why would it obstruct and delay the provision of transaction data? Unless, behind this ledger, there are deeper and darker secrets.

The heart of the scam: Alameda's distress signal

To solve this mystery, we must tear off SBF's mask of "white knight" and see what kind of fatal implosion is happening in the heart of his own empire in June 2022 when he is pointing the finger at the world with the attitude of a savior.

The key witness is Caroline Ellison, SBF’s ex-girlfriend and the head of his secret “shadow empire” Alameda Research.

In the subsequent criminal trial of SBF, Caroline, as a tainted witness, revealed a shocking secret to the world. She confirmed that in the same week that FTX righteously "confiscated" Three Arrows Capital on the grounds of "insufficient margin", her company Alameda also suffered catastrophic losses due to the collapse of Terra, with a huge hole of billions of dollars on its balance sheet. Major lenders, like sharks smelling blood, frantically called to collect loans.

Alameda was about to collapse. What to do? Caroline trembled in court and gave the answer: SBF instructed me to commit these crimes. He asked her to open a "secret back door" and "borrow" billions of dollars from FTX's customer funds to repay Alameda's loan.

This testimony was like a flash of lightning, instantly illuminating the dark core of the entire incident. It turned out that while FTX was playing the role of the "cold warden", its "son" Alameda was secretly and illegally accepting "unlimited transfusions" from FTX customer funds because of a funding gap of the same nature but much larger in scale.

The data on the chain provides cold, hard evidence for this lie.

According to a report by blockchain analysis company Nansen, during the collapse of the Three Arrows in mid-June 2022, Alameda sent FTT tokens worth about $4 billion to FTX's wallet address. FTT is the platform currency issued by FTX itself, and its value is fully supported by FTX itself. This operation is tantamount to using the "Happy Beans" printed in its own backyard with almost no real liquidity as collateral to exchange for the real money deposited by customers in the FTX vault.

Now, looking back at SBF's public performance at the time, it was simply Oscar-level. While he was frantically misappropriating customer funds behind the scenes, he was interviewed by Forbes and other media on stage, lightly declaring that we are willing to make a somewhat bad deal if this is the price necessary to stabilize the situation and protect customers.

This impassioned speech now sounds full of great irony. He was not a steady participant who offered a helping hand, but a liar who was insolvent and strong on the outside but weak on the inside. His so-called "rescue" was just to prevent the dominoes from falling and thus expose himself as the biggest hole.

When we piece these fragments together, the "SBF hunted us" rhetoric of the founder of Three Arrows no longer seems groundless. For FTX/Alameda, which was already in desperate struggle in June 2022, the motives for liquidating large, highly leveraged counterparties like Three Arrows could not be clearer: first, it is to "kill and rob" and immediately obtain much-needed liquidity to fill its own holes; second, it is to "kill the chicken to scare the monkey" and stabilize people's hearts by killing a huge source of risk in the market, covering up the fact that it has actually been "internally injured".

They are not enforcing the rules, but like a drowning person, desperately pulling at another person beside them just to get a second breath.

The Ghost of Lehman Brothers

Putting this dispute into a larger historical context, we will find that its pattern is not new. Stripping away the technical coat of cryptocurrency full of terms and codes, its core is nothing more than a replica of the 2008 financial crisis and the "reincarnation" of the story of the collapse of Lehman Brothers.

The original sin of both crises is the same: the failure to segregate client assets.

This is the most untouchable red line in the financial world. Whether it is a traditional bank a hundred years ago or a digital currency exchange today, the customer's money is the customer's money, and the platform has no right to use it. However, after Lehman Brothers went bankrupt, it was found that it had "astonishing negligence" and "astonishing violations" in segregating customer funds. And FTX's entire fraud system is directly based on mixing customer assets with Alameda's proprietary trading funds. This is a catastrophic risk transfer that turns customers from asset owners into unsecured creditors of the platform.

The outcome of both crises was the same: a protracted and messy reckoning.

Lehman Brothers' bankruptcy involved trillions of dollars in debt and subsidiaries around the world, and the process of unwinding it took several years. Today, FTX's liquidator, John Ray III, is facing the same difficult situation. The opaque corporate structure, missing financial records, and difficult-to-value digital assets all make liquidation difficult.

History will not simply repeat itself, but it will rhyme with similarities. The legend of FTX and Three Arrows is not a unique "crypto" issue, but a classic story about financial arrogance, regulatory failure and human greed, but it is dressed in a trendy coat called "Web3".

No heroic ending

So, what is the truth behind this $1.5 billion “Ledger of Hell” dispute?

The truth is, this is not a contract lawsuit about "who breached the contract", but a naked survival game of "black eating black". Three Arrows Capital is indeed a greedy, reckless "super gambler" who eventually played with fire and burned himself. Its demise is its own fault. But FTX is by no means an innocent platform that plays by the rules. It is a "fraudster" that has become cancerous itself, but pretends to be healthy by "sacrificing" another opponent.

A dying gambler met a disguised liar. In the encrypted slaughterhouse where there were no rules but only the law of the jungle, they staged the last bloody fight.

The final ruling of the Delaware court may set some rules for future crypto bankruptcy cases. But for this young industry eager to subvert traditional finance, the verdict of history has already been written: when a system lacks strong supervision and transparent records, and when the slogan of "no trust" eventually degenerates into blind worship of a few "big guys", there are no heroes here, only predators of different faces.

Human greed and fear have never changed. The "battle of the dead" between FTX and San Arrow is just a "cryptocurrency" version of countless greed stories on Wall Street over the past century.

Disclaimer: The articles reposted on this site are sourced from public platforms and are provided for informational purposes only. They do not necessarily reflect the views of MEXC. All rights remain with the original authors. If you believe any content infringes on third-party rights, please contact [email protected] for removal. MEXC makes no guarantees regarding the accuracy, completeness, or timeliness of the content and is not responsible for any actions taken based on the information provided. The content does not constitute financial, legal, or other professional advice, nor should it be considered a recommendation or endorsement by MEXC.

You May Also Like

Why Is Crypto Up Today? – July 17, 2025

Why Is Crypto Up Today? – July 17, 2025

The crypto market is up today, with individual coins – particularly in the top 10 category – seeing notable increases. 90 of the top 100 coins per market cap have appreciated over the past 24 hours. That said, the cryptocurrency market capitalization has decreased by 2% to $3.88 trillion. Nonetheless, the total crypto trading volume is at $240 billion. These levels have remained similar for the past three days. TLDR: The crypto market is still increasing, with 90 of the top 100 coins rising; BTC is unchanged, standing at $118,085; ETH is the top 10’s best performer, trading at $3,425; Market sentiment remains firmly in the greed zone; US BTC and ETH spot ETFs recorded positive flows, with the latter breaking records; The market has just entered into a near-term overheated condition; ”Where the institutional money flows, innovation follows”; ”Innovations within Bitcoin DeFi are laying the groundwork for Bitcoin transformation.” Crypto Winners & Losers At the time of writing, all the top 10 coins per market cap are green. Most increased above 3.5%. However, Bitcoin (BTC) is currently up only 0.1%, meaning that the price has remained the same, standing at $118,085. It’s the smallest increase in the category. At the same time, Ethereum (ETH) saw the highest increase in this category yet again. It’s consistently outperforming its peers in this metric. It’s up 9%, currently trading at $3,425. XRP (XRP) is the second-highest gainer. It’s up 7.7% to the price of $3.15. In the top 100 coins category, four saw double-digit rises, three of which above 20%, and the fourth being very close. Floki (FLOKI) is up 35.7%, now changing hands at $0.0001294. This is followed by Curve DAO (CRV)’s 24.5% to $1.01. On the other hand, yesterday’s winner Pump.fun (PUMP) dropped the most today. It’s down 18.6% to $0.005329. Pudgy Penguins (PENGU) saw the only other double-digit fall. The rest of the red coins are down by less than 3% each. The market has continued the rally on the accelerating institutional interest, as well as favorable regulatory developments in the US, with three pieces of crypto legislation moving to the next step of approval. Notably, eyes are now on ETH’s performance, as the price is making its way towards that key $4,000 mark. $ETH making a pure Bull Flag. This is not like memes and other hype coins Zoom in Zoom out and you’ll see bigger picture. ETH is so real close to breaking out. You know my magic number ~ $4,000. ETH/BTC breaking $16K and we all remember what came after +300% straight final… pic.twitter.com/iXvo1ZWJfy — Henry (@LordOfAlts) July 16, 2025 Meanwhile, the U.S. House of Representatives voted to pass a procedural motion that allows the GENIUS stablecoin bill, the Digital Asset Market Clarity Act, and the Anti-CBDC Surveillance State Act to proceed to final votes. The GENIUS Act already passed the Senate in June with bipartisan support. It could land on the president’s desk this week. BREAKING: 🇺🇸 US HOUSE JUST PASSED #BITCOIN AND CRYPTO BILLS REVOTE ON MOTION HERE WE GO!!! pic.twitter.com/bfC9pIXhEV — Vivek⚡️ (@Vivek4real_) July 16, 2025 However, Congresswoman Maxine Waters argued that these three pieces of crypto legislation would create “ a casino for crypto billionaires to make more profits .” “These bills throw hardworking Americans under the bus, putting them at risk for a future financial crisis—all to legitimize Donald Trump’s crypto scams,” Waters said. ‘Where Institutional Money Flows, Innovation Follows’ According to Glassnode , Bitcoin’s latest consolidation phase saw heavy accumulation in the $93,000–$97,000 and $104,000–$110,000 zones. “Breaking above these dense supply clusters may now establish strong support, forming a potential foundation for future market pullbacks,” the report says. Bitcoin now enters a new phase of price discovery. At the same time, the majority of the supply is held in profit. Notably, Glassnode says, while there is still potential for another leg higher, “the market has just entered into a near-term overheated condition.” Source: Glassnode Meanwhile, Dom Harz, co-founder of Layer-2 BOB , noted a surge in interest from institutions building out Bitcoin treasuries. That said, “as the infrastructure matures and innovation thrives, Bitcoin is poised to become far more than a store of value.” Innovations within Bitcoin DeFi are laying the groundwork for this transformation, Harz says. This will enable institutions to hold Bitcoin, but also to put the coins to work through DeFi applications. “The next chapter for Bitcoin, and indeed digital assets, moves past price speculation and towards genuine utility opportunities. And where the institutional money flows, innovation follows.” Harz also commented on the current Crypto Week happening in the US, describing it as a historic moment for Bitcoin and crypto in general. He continues: “With BTC breaking past $122,000 over the weekend, a new all-time high, the price is reflecting the convergence of increased institutional inflows, growing confidence in digital assets as foundational infrastructure, and importantly, a call for regulatory clarity.” Therefore, Crypto Week shows “a consolidated push towards alignment on a framework that empowers innovation through clarity; the kind of innovation that will unlock blockchain’s true potential. Bitcoin DeFi, in particular, remains the industry’s greatest opportunity,” Harz concludes. Levels & Events to Watch Next At the time of writing, BTC trades at $118,085. Yet again, the coin saw choppy 24 hours of trading. It began this period with $118,186, rising to the daily high of $120,008. It has been decreasing since, however, moving back towards the intraday low. The market watchers are now waiting for the price to reestablish itself within the $120,000 territory and hold it. Bitcoin Price Chart. Source: TradingView Moreover, Ethereum is currently trading at $3,425. Its rise has been steadier than BTC’s over the past day. It started at $3,162, decreased slightly to the intraday low of $3,148, before rising to its current level, which is also its daily high. Notably, the next major upside targets are $3,454 and $3,757. However, market participants are also eyeing the $4,000 mark, which has now entered the realm of possibility. Additionally, ETH surpassing the $3,280 mark for the first time since February placed it less than 10% away from breaking out of a four-year channel that restrained it from reaching its ATH of $4,891, recorded in 2021. Meanwhile, the crypto market sentiment still stands firmly in greed territory. The Fear and Greed Index increased from 68 yesterday to 70 today . It suggests a willingness to invest and a positive view of the market. Further increases could suggest that the market is becoming overbought. Source: CoinMarketCap Furthermore, on 16 July, the US BTC spot exchange-traded funds (ETFs) saw additional positive flows. This marks the tenth day in a row. Inflows reached $788.4 million , nearly double than a day before. Moreover, this is the record-high amount, significantly surpassing the previous $428.44 million. With that, the total net inflows hit $6.48 billion. BlackRock saw the highest share of this amount again, recording $763.89 million. Ark & 21 Shares , Fidelity , and Grayscale account for the rest. Source: SoSoValue At the same time, US ETH ETFs saw positive flows for the ninth day in a row, recording a whopping $726.74 million on 16 July. Of this amount, BlackRock recorded $499.25 million, and Fidelity took in $113.31 million. Six other funds saw inflows. There were no outflows again. Source: SoSoValue Meanwhile, Tom Lee, chief investment officer at Fundstrat and chairman of Bitmine Immersion Technologies , argued that the growth of stablecoins, in addition to Wall Street’s tokenization of real-world assets, is fueling interest in the Ethereum blockchain . Moreover, Ethereum has seen increased transaction activity as investor interest grows. 3/ Head of Digital Assets for Fundstrat @SeanMFarrell notes that transaction activity picking up on ethereum data from @TheBlock__ $BMNR @BitMNR pic.twitter.com/5frs6rhWNr — Thomas (Tom) Lee (not drummer) FSInsight.com (@fundstrat) July 15, 2025 Meanwhile, Senator Cynthia Lummis commented on the recent reports that the U.S. is holding about 85% less in its Bitcoin Reserve than previously thought. “I’m alarmed by reports that the U.S. has sold off over 80% of its Bitcoin reserves – leaving just ~29,000 coins,” Lummis said. “If true, this is a total strategic blunder and sets the United States back years in the Bitcoin race.” Quick FAQ Why did crypto move with stocks today? The crypto market has increased over the past 24 hours, and the US stock market rose on Wednesday as well. The S&P 500 is up by 0.32%, the Nasdaq-100 increased by 0.1%, and the Dow Jones Industrial Average rose by 0.53%. This comes after the US president said it was “highly unlikely” that he would dismiss Federal Reserve Chair Jerome Powell. Is this rally sustainable? For now, yes. Recent developments have created room for the rally to continue. Short-term pullbacks will certainly continue as well. You may also like: (LIVE) Crypto News Today: Latest Updates for July 17, 2025 Ethereum has surged past the $3,300 mark, currently trading at $3,339.13 after a strong 20% weekly gain. XRP is holding firm at $3.05, up 5% in the past 24 hours, while Bitcoin inches up to $120,000, maintaining its dominance. Solana sits at $170.39, nearly 5% up. The market's green momentum signals that altcoin season may be fully underway, with capital rotating into top-layer 1s and major tokens beyond Bitcoin. But what else is happening in crypto news today? Follow our up-to-date live...
LightLink
LL$0.01418-3.20%
FUTURECOIN
FUTURE$0.11533-2.64%
NEAR
NEAR$2.835+3.42%
Tron Bull
BULL$0.004603+1.90%
Fear NFTs
FEAR$0.02065-3.95%
Share
CryptoNews2025/07/17 22:35
A whale sold 2.18 million FARTCOINs and made a profit of about $251,000

A whale sold 2.18 million FARTCOINs and made a profit of about $251,000

PANews reported on June 20 that according to Lookonchain monitoring, the giant whale 73FtSU sold 2.18 million FARTCOINs, with a transaction amount of approximately US$2.3 million. This batch of coins
Share
PANews2025/06/20 09:09
Iran’s crypto crackdown: what the Nobitex hack really revealed

Iran’s crypto crackdown: what the Nobitex hack really revealed

Beyond the stolen millions, the breach exposed a deeper truth: Iran’s crypto economy is less a market than an extension of state power. Leaked code shows surveillance built in, VIPs protected, and miners mobilized in crisis. In a report shared…
Powerloom
POWER$0.01133+0.89%
Share
Crypto.news2025/07/18 04:35

Trending News

More

Why Is Crypto Up Today? – July 17, 2025

A whale sold 2.18 million FARTCOINs and made a profit of about $251,000

Iran’s crypto crackdown: what the Nobitex hack really revealed

Nasdaq files application to add staking for BlackRock iShares ETH ETF

US House passes market structure bill as crypto week continues