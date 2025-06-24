The Blockchain Group, a listed company, increased its holdings of 75 Bitcoins for approximately 6.9 million euros

PANews reported on June 24 that according to an official announcement, the European listed company The Blockchain Group confirmed that the "ATM-style" capital increase plan with TOBAM announced on June 17 has been finally completed, with a total capital increase of approximately 7.2 million euros. The funds were used to purchase 75 bitcoins at a price of approximately 6.9 million euros. The company currently holds a total of 1,728 bitcoins, and the total purchase value is approximately 155.8 million euros based on an average price of approximately 90,155 euros per bitcoin.

