A suspected ConsenSys-related address purchased another 3,704 ETH worth $8.91 million

PANews reported on June 24 that according to Lookonchain monitoring, 20 minutes ago, a whale/institution (possibly related to ConsenSys) purchased another 3,704 ETH (worth US$8.91 million) through Galaxy Digital over-the-counter transactions.

In the past three weeks, the party has purchased a total of 161,112 ETH (worth US$422 million) through Galaxy Digital over-the-counter transactions.