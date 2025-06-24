The Smarter Web Company, a listed company, increased its holdings by 196.9 bitcoins, bringing its total holdings to 543.52 bitcoins

PANews
2025/06/24 14:05

PANews reported on June 24 that according to an official announcement, London-listed technology company The Smarter Web Company announced that it had increased its holdings of 196.9 bitcoins, with an average purchase price of $10,389. The company's total holdings now stand at 543.52 bitcoins.

Disclaimer: The articles reposted on this site are sourced from public platforms and are provided for informational purposes only. They do not necessarily reflect the views of MEXC. All rights remain with the original authors. If you believe any content infringes on third-party rights, please contact [email protected] for removal. MEXC makes no guarantees regarding the accuracy, completeness, or timeliness of the content and is not responsible for any actions taken based on the information provided. The content does not constitute financial, legal, or other professional advice, nor should it be considered a recommendation or endorsement by MEXC.

You May Also Like

Nansen: Not all Bitcoin-heavy firms get equal stock market love

Nansen: Not all Bitcoin-heavy firms get equal stock market love

More and more firms are entering the Bitcoin race, but not all are seeing the same effects on their stock price.
Moonveil
MORE$0.04967+2.66%
Notcoin
NOT$0.002386+5.57%
GET
GET$0.007653-3.16%
Share
Crypto.news2025/07/17 22:10
Ondo Finance to launch first tokenized U.S. bond fund on Sei

Ondo Finance to launch first tokenized U.S. bond fund on Sei

PANews reported on July 17 that according to The Block, the real-world asset protocol Ondo Finance announced on Thursday that it will launch its USDY fund on the Sei network.
FUND
FUND$0.03299+17.77%
U Coin
U$0.01232-1.83%
SEI
SEI$0.3567-1.46%
RealLink
REAL$----%
BarnBridge
BOND$0.1511-1.11%
Share
PANews2025/07/17 21:45
Securitize Brings Tokenized Hamilton Lane Credit Fund to Multichain, Adds New Features for DeFi Users

Securitize Brings Tokenized Hamilton Lane Credit Fund to Multichain, Adds New Features for DeFi Users

PANews reported on July 17 that according to CoinDesk, the real-world asset platform Securitize has cooperated with Hamilton Lane, an investment company with a total asset management scale and entrusted
FUND
FUND$0.03299+17.77%
RealLink
REAL$----%
DeFi
DEFI$0.002193-4.40%
Share
PANews2025/07/17 22:19

Trending News

More

Nansen: Not all Bitcoin-heavy firms get equal stock market love

Ondo Finance to launch first tokenized U.S. bond fund on Sei

Securitize Brings Tokenized Hamilton Lane Credit Fund to Multichain, Adds New Features for DeFi Users

Former UK National Crime Agency officer sentenced to five and a half years in prison for stealing $5.9 million worth of Bitcoin

Ondo Finance’s USDY to launch on Sei Network