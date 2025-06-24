CZ: Did not participate in Nano Labs' current round of operations, but still strongly supports BNB strategy

PANews reported on June 24 that Nano Labs Ltd had previously announced that it would use BNB as its only strategic reserve and inject $500 million. CZ said that he and his affiliated entities did not participate in this round of operations, but still expressed great support for the move.

