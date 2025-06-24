Investment bank Jefferies: Bitcoin mining revenue increased by nearly 20% in May

PANews reported on June 24 that according to CoinDesk , investment bank Jefferies said that due to the 20% increase in Bitcoin prices and a small increase of 3.5% in the total network computing power, Bitcoin mining revenue increased by 18.2% in May . The report shows that North American miners accounted for 26.3% of the total network computing power in May , up from 24.1% in April . Among them, MARA Holdings ranked first in mining volume that month, reaching 950 Bitcoins, a month-on-month increase of 35% .

Disclaimer: The articles reposted on this site are sourced from public platforms and are provided for informational purposes only. They do not necessarily reflect the views of MEXC. All rights remain with the original authors. If you believe any content infringes on third-party rights, please contactfor removal. MEXC makes no guarantees regarding the accuracy, completeness, or timeliness of the content and is not responsible for any actions taken based on the information provided. The content does not constitute financial, legal, or other professional advice, nor should it be considered a recommendation or endorsement by MEXC.