Merlin Chain launches BTC staking function, with the highest annualized return reaching 21%

PANews
2025/06/24 21:15
Bitcoin
BTC$119,490.91+0.66%

PANews reported on June 24 that Bitcoin Layer2 network Merlin Chain officially launched the BTC staking function. Users can participate in the PoS mechanism through BTC, and the current annualized return can reach up to 21%. The first phase of the staking vault has been opened, with a capacity limit of 50 BTC. The reward settlement is expected to be carried out in early October 2025, and will be gradually expanded in the future depending on market demand.

This update marks that Merlin Chain has officially entered the Bitcoin PoS stage. Users can participate in network security maintenance and gain benefits through BTC without having to operate off-chain. Merlin Chain founder Jeff said that in the future, he will continue to promote the standardization of BTC pledge mechanism, build a cross-chain BTC liquidity network, and provide composable and profitable infrastructure support for BTC.

According to previous news, the Layer2 mapping asset M-BTC launched by Merlin Chain has been deployed to more than 20 mainstream public chains such as Ethereum, Solana, Kaito, and Sui, with an active TVL of over 4 billion US dollars. In terms of ecology, Merlin Chain cooperates with multiple BTCFi projects such as Babylon and Zerolend to promote the construction of scenarios such as pledge, lending, and re-pledge, and provides early assistance to many long-term participants in the BTCFi track such as Solv Protocol and Avalon Labs.

Crypto bills move forward after nine-hour stalemate on House floor

Crypto bills move forward after nine-hour stalemate on House floor

The US House has moved forward three crypto bills after a record-long procedural vote saw a group of Republicans hold out to ensure language banning CBDCs.
More than 15,500 ETH transferred to OKEX, worth more than $51.94 million

More than 15,500 ETH transferred to OKEX, worth more than $51.94 million

PANews reported on July 17 that according to Whale Alert, 15,579 ETH (approximately US$51,942,725) was transferred from an unknown wallet to the OKEX exchange.
Nasdaq files application to add staking for BlackRock iShares ETH ETF

Nasdaq files application to add staking for BlackRock iShares ETH ETF

Staking for crypto exchange-traded funds has been a feature long sought by traditional financial institutions and asset managers.
Ethereum
ETH$3,487.51+3.86%
