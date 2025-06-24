U.S. Senators Release Legislative Principles for Digital Asset Market Structure

PANews reported on June 24 that according to the official website of U.S. Senator Cynthia Lummis of Wyoming, and Tim Scott, Chairman of the Senate Banking Committee, jointly issued the Guiding Principles for Digital Asset Market Structure Legislation. The principles emphasize that the legal attributes of digital assets should be clearly defined, the regulatory powers of the SEC and CFTC should be reasonably divided, regulatory modernization should be promoted to support innovation, and innovation-friendly protection measures should be established for digital asset transactions. In addition, the principles also propose precise supervision of illegal financial activities and encourage federal financial regulators to support responsible innovation.

