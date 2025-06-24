Powell: The reason for not cutting interest rates is that the Fed's internal and external economic forecasts indicate that inflation will rise significantly this year

2025/06/24
PANews reported on June 24 that Federal Reserve Chairman Powell said: The reason we are not cutting interest rates at the moment is because both internal and external economic forecasts of the Federal Reserve indicate that inflation will rise significantly this year.

Fed Chairman Powell said in his testimony to Congress that there may be many different paths for future interest rates. Inflation may not be as strong as expected. If this is the case, it is recommended to cut interest rates as soon as possible; if the labor market is weak, it is also recommended to cut interest rates as soon as possible, but if inflation and the labor market are strong, it may be possible to cut interest rates later.

PANews reported on July 17 that according to Whale Alert, 15,579 ETH (approximately US$51,942,725) was transferred from an unknown wallet to the OKEX exchange.
Staking for crypto exchange-traded funds has been a feature long sought by traditional financial institutions and asset managers.
