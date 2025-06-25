DIA staking launch sparks free oracle access on over 15 chains

Crypto.news
2025/06/25 00:49
Nowchain
NOW$0.01039-14.27%
FreeRossDAO
FREE$0.00009284+13.76%
Launchplaza
LAUNCH$0.000000000000003885-2.48%

When DIA and Arbitrum slashed oracle costs, dApps surged. Now, that experiment scales. Avalanche, Somnia, and others join a program turning data feeds from a cost center into a growth catalyst.

According to a June 24 press release shared with crypto.news, DIA has launched its long-awaited mainnet staking program alongside a multichain Oracle Grants initiative, effectively eliminating oracle costs for developers across more than 15 blockchain ecosystems.

The move, backed by partnerships with Arbitrum, Avalanche, and emerging chains like Somnia, repurposes staking rewards into subsidized oracle fees for up to 12 months on participating networks, turning DIA’s infrastructure into a self-sustaining public utility.

The mechanics behind DIA’s self-funding oracle model

DIA’s model ties staking rewards on Lumina, the project’s fully onchain and trustless oracle stack, directly to usage. Each oracle update on the project’s rollup chain, Lasernet, generates a fee—recycled back into the network.

This creates a feedback loop: more developers using free oracles means more transaction volume, which in turn boosts staking rewards and enhances network security. Zygis Marazas, DIA’s Head of Product, describes it as “utility staking,” a departure from passive yield farming.

This approach builds on an earlier pilot with Arbitrum, where a 30,000 ARB grant funded DIA’s “Oracle Gasdrop” and led to a measurable spike in developer activity.

Now, with the new program, DIA is extending that same model across a broader landscape, committing over two million DIA tokens into chain-specific staking vaults. The implications could reshape how DeFi projects bootstrap liquidity. Oracles, long viewed as a non-negotiable expense, now function as a growth mechanism under DIA’s model.

Disclaimer: The articles reposted on this site are sourced from public platforms and are provided for informational purposes only. They do not necessarily reflect the views of MEXC. All rights remain with the original authors. If you believe any content infringes on third-party rights, please contact [email protected] for removal. MEXC makes no guarantees regarding the accuracy, completeness, or timeliness of the content and is not responsible for any actions taken based on the information provided. The content does not constitute financial, legal, or other professional advice, nor should it be considered a recommendation or endorsement by MEXC.

You May Also Like

Junwei Electronics: There are no independent products and services directly applied to stablecoin-related businesses

Junwei Electronics: There are no independent products and services directly applied to stablecoin-related businesses

PANews reported on July 16 that Junwei Electronics stated on an interactive platform that the company has maintained long-term business cooperation with NVIDIA, but its terminal business applications are still
Love Terminal
TERMINAL$0.00000000000000000085-55.26%
Share
PANews2025/07/16 14:38
US prosecutors expect to close case against Roman Storm by July 25

US prosecutors expect to close case against Roman Storm by July 25

The fourth day of the Tornado Cash developer’s criminal trial in New York kicked off with witnesses from the FBI.
Storm Trade
STORM$0.01458+1.25%
Share
PANews2025/07/18 05:33
Coinbase adds Wormhole(W) to its coin listing roadmap

Coinbase adds Wormhole(W) to its coin listing roadmap

PANews reported on June 26 that according to official news, Coinbase announced that Wormhole (W) will be added to the coin listing roadmap.
Wormhole
W$0.09309+7.22%
Share
PANews2025/06/26 08:21

Trending News

More

Junwei Electronics: There are no independent products and services directly applied to stablecoin-related businesses

US prosecutors expect to close case against Roman Storm by July 25

Coinbase adds Wormhole(W) to its coin listing roadmap

Nasdaq files application to add staking for BlackRock iShares ETH ETF

Historic Crypto Policy Win: Three Bills Clear House Despite Democrat Opposition