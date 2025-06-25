“The whale with 100% winning rate in three battles against ETH” increased its ETH short position again in the early morning, and the current position is worth 122 million US dollars

PANews
2025/06/25 08:27
Ethereum
ETH$3,481.18+3.39%
FIGHT
FIGHT$0.0007124-0.80%

PANews reported on June 25 that according to the monitoring of on-chain analyst Yu Jin, the "three-fight ETH 100% winning rate whale" added another 10,000 ETH short orders at $2,452 after the rebound this morning. He now holds 50,000 ETH short orders, with a position value of $122 million.

He opened a short position of 40,000 ETH on June 11, and made a profit of more than 20 million US dollars when ETH fell to $2,200 two days ago, but he did not close the position. Instead, after ETH rebounded early this morning, he added another 10,000 ETH short position at $2,452.

His current position is: 10x short 50,000 ETH, worth US$122 million, opening price US$2,725, liquidation price US$2,828, and the current floating profit of the position is US$13.71 million.

Disclaimer: The articles reposted on this site are sourced from public platforms and are provided for informational purposes only. They do not necessarily reflect the views of MEXC. All rights remain with the original authors. If you believe any content infringes on third-party rights, please contact [email protected] for removal. MEXC makes no guarantees regarding the accuracy, completeness, or timeliness of the content and is not responsible for any actions taken based on the information provided. The content does not constitute financial, legal, or other professional advice, nor should it be considered a recommendation or endorsement by MEXC.

You May Also Like

Junwei Electronics: There are no independent products and services directly applied to stablecoin-related businesses

Junwei Electronics: There are no independent products and services directly applied to stablecoin-related businesses

PANews reported on July 16 that Junwei Electronics stated on an interactive platform that the company has maintained long-term business cooperation with NVIDIA, but its terminal business applications are still
Love Terminal
TERMINAL$0.00000000000000000085-55.26%
Share
PANews2025/07/16 14:38
US prosecutors expect to close case against Roman Storm by July 25

US prosecutors expect to close case against Roman Storm by July 25

The fourth day of the Tornado Cash developer’s criminal trial in New York kicked off with witnesses from the FBI.
Storm Trade
STORM$0.01458+1.25%
Share
PANews2025/07/18 05:33
Coinbase adds Wormhole(W) to its coin listing roadmap

Coinbase adds Wormhole(W) to its coin listing roadmap

PANews reported on June 26 that according to official news, Coinbase announced that Wormhole (W) will be added to the coin listing roadmap.
Wormhole
W$0.09309+7.22%
Share
PANews2025/06/26 08:21

Trending News

More

Junwei Electronics: There are no independent products and services directly applied to stablecoin-related businesses

US prosecutors expect to close case against Roman Storm by July 25

Coinbase adds Wormhole(W) to its coin listing roadmap

Nasdaq files application to add staking for BlackRock iShares ETH ETF

Historic Crypto Policy Win: Three Bills Clear House Despite Democrat Opposition